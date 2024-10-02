National Women's Soccer League, Tiffany & Co. Expand Collaboration with Refreshed Trophies for 2024

NEW YORK - After kicking off a historic collaboration with a redesigned NWSL Championship trophy last season, the National Women's Soccer League and global luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co. today unveiled a reimagined trophy design for the NWSL Shield, presented by CarMax, as part of the continued overhaul of the league's end-of-year awards. Presented to the team with the best record at the conclusion of the regular season, the redesigned Shield reflects a combination of modern elegance and tradition evocative of one of global football's time-honored awards.

The new Shield, along with a freshly redesigned trophy for the NWSL's regular season MVP, is the latest NWSL award to be reimagined in collaboration with Tiffany & Co.

"The best players in the world play here at the NWSL, and it is only fitting that we work with Tiffany to honor the best of the best with the most majestic, iconic trophies. It has been a long time coming to create a suite of awards that are as extraordinary as our athletes," said Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Julie Haddon. "There is no better partner than Tiffany & Co. to help us celebrate the epic performances of our athletes and set a new standard for recognition in women's sports."

The new Shield trophy incorporates a blend of 24K gold vermeil and sterling silver to create aesthetic cohesion with the NWSL Championship trophy and maintains an homage to the sport's historic roots with a traditional ball at the center.

Featuring a removable base, the back of the trophy contains a welded handle, allowing NWSL regular season champions to wield the hardware as a true shield. Drawing inspiration from ancient Greco-Roman armor to symbolize the warrior mentality inherent in elite competition, this unique design element exemplifies the strength, resilience and unity that define victors in a highly competitive NWSL regular season.

Following completion of the updated Shield and regular season MVP award, the NWSL's suite of end-of-year honors now includes four trophies that have been crafted as part of the creative collaboration between the NWSL and Tiffany & Co. The remaining end-of-year awards will continue to be overhauled in partnership with the global luxury jeweler to reflect the excellence and prestige of the athletes competing in the world's premier women's professional soccer league.

The NWSL Shield, presented by CarMax, will be awarded to the 2024 NWSL regular season champion who has achieved the best win-loss-draw record. Four teams remain in contention for the title with four weeks remaining in this year's campaign.

Following the regular season, the 2024 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, kick off the weekend of November 8-10. This year's expanded playoff features an eight-team quarterfinal ahead of the semifinal round taking place on November 15-17. Additional details around the NWSL Playoffs will be shared in the coming weeks.

The 2024 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel, kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 23, at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

