CPKC Stadium Wins Bids for Multiple NCAA Soccer Championships

October 2, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - The NCAA announced today that CPKC Stadium, home of the NWSL's Kansas City Current, has been selected as the host site for the 2025 NCAA DI Women's College Cup and the 2026 NCAA DII Women's and Men's Soccer Championships.

"We are so excited to be hosting the NCAA soccer championships at CPKC Stadium," said Vice President, Stadium Business Development and CPKC Stadium General Manager, Stefanie Tomlin. "It's been the goal from the beginning to be a premiere venue for other sports events of all levels. As the first stadium purpose-built for a women's professional team, we take great pride in providing a platform and a world-class venue for the top collegiate soccer talent in the country."

Kansas City is no stranger to hosting NCAA soccer championships, having done so on multiple occasions over the last decade. The 2016-2017 NCAA Division II Men's Soccer Championships, as well as the 2014-2015 NCAA Division III Men's Soccer Championships were held in Kansas City, Mo. at Swope Soccer Village.

This will mark the first time the NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championships will be hosted in Kansas City, Mo. The NCAA Division II Women's Championships were hosted at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, Mo. in 2016 and 2017. In the 2017 title match, Central Missouri capped an undefeated season (26-0-0) with a 1-1 (5-3 PKs) win over Carson-Newman. The 2014 and 2015 NCAA Division III Women's Championships were also held at Swope Soccer Village.

The Current will welcome four of the best college soccer teams in the country to CPKC Stadium, as the Current will host the semifinal round and championship match for each tournament. Located in Berkley Riverfront Park in Downtown Kansas City, CPKC Stadium is the first stadium in the world purpose-built for a women's professional sports team.

Ticket information will be provided at a later date.

To date in 2024, CPKC Stadium has hosted 12-straight sellout KC Current NWSL regular season matches, the U.S. Conference of Mayors as well as the Green Energy Sports Alliance Summit. CPKC Stadium will host the 2024 and 2025 Big 12 Soccer Championships in November as well as the 2024 NWSL Championship Nov. 23.

The Current hit the road this weekend to take on Racing Louisville FC at Lynn Family Stadium Saturday as the team looks to clinch a home playoff match. The match kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast locally on KMCI, 38 The Spot.

