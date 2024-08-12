San Diego Wave FC Announces Details for Rivalry Match and Olympic Welcome Back, Presented by Kaiser Permanente

August 12, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC has announced details for the club's Olympic Welcome Back and annual Rivalry Match against Angel City FC on Saturday, Aug. 24, presented by Kaiser Permanente.

The annual Rivalry Match at Snapdragon Stadium between San Diego and Los Angeles will kick off at 1:30 p.m. PT. Tickets are available here and the match will be broadcast live on CBS.

August 24 will also mark the first time fans can welcome back the six international Wave players making their return to San Diego after representing their countries at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Defender Naomi Girma and Jaedyn Shaw return with gold medals they earned at the Paris Games with the U.S. Women's National Team. Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan, with Canada, and Delphine Cascarino, with host country France, advanced to the quarterfinals while defender Kaitlyn Torpey and Emily van Egmond played three matches in the group stage with Australia.

In partnership with Kaiser Permanente, the first 15,000 fans to enter Snapdragon Stadium will receive a limited-edition bobblehead of defender and gold medalist Naomi Girma.

Prior to the match, the Wave will host Fan Fest on the northeast lawn outside of the stadium from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. PT. Fan Fest will feature Wave FC's inflatable soccer game, poster making, face painting, and music from DJ Heabnasty for fans to enjoy before entering the stadium.

