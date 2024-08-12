Angel City Football Club Signs England Women's National Team Midfielder Katie Zelem

August 12, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced today that England Women's National Team midfielder Katie Zelem has signed with the club through 2026 via free agency. Zelem, former team captain for Manchester United Women, joins the club as the first signing of the August transfer window ahead of the final stretch of the 2024 NWSL regular season.

"I'm thrilled to sign for Angel City and take on this exciting new challenge," said Zelem. "The opportunity to compete in the NWSL, one of the most competitive leagues in the world, is a huge step in my career. I'm eager to test myself in a new league, against top players whilst contributing to the success of this ambitious club."

"Katie Zelem is a wonderful addition to our squad at the perfect time," said ACFC General Manager Angela Hucles Mangano. She has honed leadership skills at high levels as the captain of Manchester United, is a skilled midfielder with an elite-level football acumen, and her desire to bring championships to LA was palpable upon first communication. We are excited to welcome her."

Former captain of the Manchester United Women, Zelem joined the club in 2018 when they were established prior to gaining promotion to the Women's Super League (WSL) that season, earning 32 goals an d 46 assists in 161 match appearances in all competitions. She helped lead the club to a FA Women's National League Cup title and also holds the all-time record for most WSL set piece-assists.

Prior to joining United, Zelem helped Juventus win the Serie A title during the 2017-2018 regular season, notching four goals in 18 Serie A appearances. She also won two WSL championships during her 2013-2017 stint with Liverpool, where she appeared in 52 total matches, and scored 12 goals.

Born in Oldham, England, Zelem was called up to the senior England Women's National Football Team in 2021, appearing in three matches during the FIFA Women's World Cup UEFA qualifiers where she assisted one goal. She made two appearances in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, where England were runners up. Zelem also represented England from the U-15 through U-23 levels, compiling a total of 14 goals.

