Kansas City Current and Claire Lavogez Mutually Agree to Terminate Contract

August 12, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current and midfielder Claire Lavogez have mutually agreed to terminate her contract. Lavogez is now free to pursue an opportunity with Real Sociedad Femenino of the Spanish Liga F.

Lavogez signed with Kansas City in July 2022. Making an immediate impact, Lavogez provided a spark that helped propel the team on the club's first playoff run that season. The French international made 31 appearances across all competitions for Kansas City despite missing nearly a year of action due to an injury in the 2022 playoffs.

Notably, Lavogez scored the game-winning goal against North Carolina in 2022 that earned her NWSL Player of the Week honors. In 2024 Lavogez scored a brace in the final four minutes to deliver a win on the road against Angel City.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 12, 2024

Kansas City Current and Claire Lavogez Mutually Agree to Terminate Contract - Kansas City Current

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.