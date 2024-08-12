San Diego Wave FC Announces Details for Inaugural Wave FC Community Golf Classic, Presented by Mostra Coffee

August 12, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC is set to host the club's first-ever golf tournament, the Wave FC Community Golf Classic presented by Mostra Coffee, on Monday, Aug. 26 at Lomas Santa Fe Country Club.

All proceeds from the tournament will support Wave FC's community partners, including Humble Design, Chicano Federation, Ronald McDonald House and YMCA, whose various services range from supporting underserved communities in San Diego to providing opportunities to educate and inspire the next generation of leaders.

Mostra Coffee joins the club as the title partner of the Community Golf Classic. The local San Diego roasters are a women and veteran-owned micro coffee business and the official coffee partner of the Wave. As the title partner, Mostra Coffee will be providing a premium coffee tasting experience at the event, as well as activation at two holes along the course.

In addition to Mostra Coffee, Wave FC have secured two presenting sponsors, Los Cuernos and the Vassiliadis Family Foundation.

Los Cuernos Wine is a premium California wine, founded by two sommeliers and crafted by award-winning winemaker Gerardo Espinosa. Los Cuernos is a single-serve, properly aged and finished wine ready to enjoy with or without food. Local founders Zeke Blattler & Cory Assink will be in attendance, sampling their wines on the course.

Led by Andrew Vassiliadis, former Chairman of the San Diego Loyal, the Vassiliadis Family Foundation's goal is to foster hope, empowerment, and education by supporting initiatives that positively impact children's well-being, community engagement and academic excellence. The foundation will take part in the Wave FC Community Classic by playing in a foursome on the course.

Additional sponsors for the event include Alaska Airlines, Alex Morgan Foundation, Cutwater, Jersey Mike's, Kaiser Permanente, KW3 Construction, Michelob Ultra, PCL Construction, Pechanga Resort Casino, Procopio, The Promotions Dept. and SDFC.

San Diego Wave players will attend the Community Classic at varying times throughout the day.

The closing ceremony will follow after the tournament at 4:00 p.m. with food and beverages for attendees while awards are distributed to the first and second place foursomes and additional winners from the various competitions on the course.

Wave FC Community Golf Classic Timeline

10:00 a.m. - Check in & raffle opens

11:00 a.m. - Shotgun start

4:00 p.m. - Closing ceremony

