Racing Louisville Hosts Chilean Power Colo-Colo in the Women's Cup

August 12, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release







Racing Louisville hosts Chilean powerhouse Colo-Colo at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Lynn Family Stadium in The Women's Cup Louisville's third-place game.

The Women's Cup final between Italian club Juventus and Brazilian side Palmeiras will kick off at 8 p.m. after the Racing- Colo-Colo game.

The matches will be broadcast exclusively in the U.S. by VIZIO via VIZIO WatchFree+ on channel 1301. Viewers in Europe and the U.K. can watch on DAZN.

Racing is in the third-place game of a TWC event for the first time in four appearances. The Louisvillians won the tournament in 2021 and reached the final in 2022 and preseason 2024.

On Friday, Racing and Palmeiras played to a 0-0 draw despite Louisville's handful of clear scoring chances. Palmeiras prevailed, 4-2, in a penalty shootout.

Colo-Colo dropped a 4-1 decision to Juventus after equalizing early in the second half.

The 15-time Chilean champions will be the third South American team Racing has played this year. Coach Bev Yanez's team beat América de Calí at TWC Colombia before the Palmeiras matchup to start the weekend.

Follow along ...

For the starting lineup and in-game updates, follow @RacingLouFC on Twitter and Racing Louisville FC on Facebook. You can also find us at @racinglouisvillefc on Instagram.

The match will be broadcast exclusively in the U.S. by VIZIO via VIZIO WatchFree+ on channel 1301. Viewers in Europe and the U.K. can watch on DAZN.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.