Racing Louisville Hosts Chilean Power Colo-Colo in the Women's Cup
August 12, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Racing Louisville FC News Release
Racing Louisville hosts Chilean powerhouse Colo-Colo at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Lynn Family Stadium in The Women's Cup Louisville's third-place game.
The Women's Cup final between Italian club Juventus and Brazilian side Palmeiras will kick off at 8 p.m. after the Racing- Colo-Colo game.
The matches will be broadcast exclusively in the U.S. by VIZIO via VIZIO WatchFree+ on channel 1301. Viewers in Europe and the U.K. can watch on DAZN.
Racing is in the third-place game of a TWC event for the first time in four appearances. The Louisvillians won the tournament in 2021 and reached the final in 2022 and preseason 2024.
On Friday, Racing and Palmeiras played to a 0-0 draw despite Louisville's handful of clear scoring chances. Palmeiras prevailed, 4-2, in a penalty shootout.
Colo-Colo dropped a 4-1 decision to Juventus after equalizing early in the second half.
The 15-time Chilean champions will be the third South American team Racing has played this year. Coach Bev Yanez's team beat América de Calí at TWC Colombia before the Palmeiras matchup to start the weekend.
Follow along ...
For the starting lineup and in-game updates, follow @RacingLouFC on Twitter and Racing Louisville FC on Facebook. You can also find us at @racinglouisvillefc on Instagram.
The match will be broadcast exclusively in the U.S. by VIZIO via VIZIO WatchFree+ on channel 1301. Viewers in Europe and the U.K. can watch on DAZN.
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 12, 2024
- San Diego Wave FC Announces Details for Inaugural Wave FC Community Golf Classic, Presented by Mostra Coffee - San Diego Wave FC
- Royals Matchday Preview - Utah Royals FC
- Racing Louisville Hosts Chilean Power Colo-Colo in the Women's Cup - Racing Louisville FC
- Orlando Pride and Head Coach Seb Hines agree to multi-year contract extension - Orlando Pride
- San Diego Wave FC Announces Details for Rivalry Match and Olympic Welcome Back, Presented by Kaiser Permanente - San Diego Wave FC
- Angel City Football Club Signs England Women's National Team Midfielder Katie Zelem - Angel City FC
- Kansas City Current and Claire Lavogez Mutually Agree to Terminate Contract - Kansas City Current
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Racing Louisville FC Stories
- Racing Louisville Hosts Chilean Power Colo-Colo in the Women's Cup
- Racing Falls in the Women's Cup Semifinal; Juventus, Palmeiras to Play in Final
- Racing Louisville Ready for the Women's Cup at Lynn Family Stadium
- 2025 Option Triggered on Goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer's Contract
- Lynn Family Stadium to Host U.S. Women's National Team Game in October