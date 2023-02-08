San Diego Gulls to Host Seventh Annual Pink in the Rink on Friday, February 10

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will host its seventh annual Pink in the Rink on Friday, Feb. 10 vs. the Coachella Valley Firebirds at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m. PST). The San Diego Gulls Foundation has partnered with Susan G. Komen, San Diego to promote women's health initiatives, cancer research and awareness.

The night will commence with a ceremonial puck drop by Kyle Moss, a representative from Susan G. Komen, with the team wearing specialty pink jerseys throughout Friday's contest. The game will also feature pink-themed graphics during in-game entertainment, while Gulliver and the Gulls Girls will also don pink attire. Additionally, fans are encouraged to fill out "I STAND UP FOR" signs, which are available at any of the entrances or at any Gulls booth on the concourse, to honor family members affected by health initiatives. Fans will be asked to stand during a second-period stoppage to share their signs in a moment of recognition.

The San Diego Gulls Foundation will host an auction featuring autographed player-worn Pink in the Rink jerseys and select special edition pucks signed by your favorite Gulls players, which fans can participate in by visiting sandiegogulls.com/auction (bidding will close at 9 p.m. on Feb. 10). In addition, the Gulls Foundation will hold a game-worn jersey raffle and a Pink in the Rink Surprise Puck sale during the game. Raffle tickets ($10) and Surprise Pucks ($20) are available on the concourse at the Gulls Foundation table at Section 10. Pucks are selected at random, with five surprise pucks including an additional gift of either Gulls player-signed memorabilia or Gulls merchandise (limit five pucks per person). All proceeds will benefit Susan G. Komen, San Diego, which will also receive a donation of $1,000 from the Gulls Foundation as the evening's Community Spotlight honoree.

San Diego will also sell a limited supply of replica pink jerseys and a special line of pink-themed Gulls merchandise, all of which is available at Sections 16 and 20 at Pechanga Arena San Diego and online at sandiegogulls.com/shop.

Tickets for Pink in the Rink are still available. Individual game tickets can be purchased through sandiegogulls.com/tickets, by calling (844) GO GULLS or in person at the Pechanga Arena San Diego Box Office. Tickets sold at the box office are first-come, first-served.

