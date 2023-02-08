The Bridgeport Report: Week 16

February 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Chris Terry padded his lead in team scoring and extended his point streak to three games last weekend as the Bridgeport Islanders (19-18-7-1), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, earned one point in two tight games ahead of the 2023 AHL All-Star break.

Bridgeport spent the All-Star hiatus in seventh place in the Atlantic Division standings (46 points in 45 games), just one point outside of a playoff spot.

Bridgeport hosted the division-leading Hershey Bears on Friday, falling to Washington's affiliate, 4-1, to open February. The Islanders held the Bears to a scoreless first period, but a three-goal middle frame was too much to overcome. Terry brought the Islanders within a goal when he buried Kyle MacLean's rebound on a shorthanded breakaway, but it was the only time Bridgeport found the back of the net. The Islanders went 0-for-4 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the kill. Jakub Skarek (6-11-3) made 26 saves on 30 shots.

Twenty-four hours later, Arnaud Durandeau scored twice for the second time in three games, Dennis Cholowski had three helpers, and William Dufour notched a goal and an assist, but Bridgeport couldn't stop a hungry Springfield Thunderbirds team in a 5-4 overtime loss on the road Saturday. The Islanders raced out to an early three-goal lead and Erik Brown added a third-period score to make it 4-2, but late-game heroics from the St. Louis Blues' affiliate sent the game to overtime. Jake Neighbours rifled a one-time slap shot past Cory Schneider (13-4-3) for the game-winner in the final minute of OT. The Islanders went 2-for-4 on the power play and 6-for-6 on the penalty kill, with goals on the man advantage from Durandeau and Dufour. Schneider made 34 saves in his return from a Jan. 21st injury.

The Islanders are off until Saturday night due to the All-Star break. They return with a 7:05 p.m. matchup against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at PPL Center in Allentown, Penn. Saturday's game can be seen via AHLTV.com or heard on the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network, beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m.

____________________________________________________________

The Week Ahead

Saturday, Feb. 11th at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (7:05 p.m.): The Islanders' lone game this week occurs on the road Saturday night at PPL Center. Bridgeport boasts a 2-1-0-1 record against the Philadelphia Flyers' affiliate this season. Both teams have packed the scoresheet, with the Islanders outscoring the Phantoms 16-15 so far. Saturday's game is the fourth and final matchup in Allentown.

____________________________________________________________

Ice Chips

Ruslan Reps Bridgeport: Rookie forward Ruslan Iskhakov represented the Islanders at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic in Laval, Quebec Feb. 5-6th. The 22-year-old competed in three Skills Competition events on Sunday (AHLTV Rapid Fire, RONA Pass and Score, Upper Deck Breakaway Relay) and helped the Eastern Conference earn a 16-10 victory over the Western Conference. Iskhakov then tallied two goals during the 3-on-3 All-Star Challenge Monday night. Iskhakov was Bridgeport's lone representative in Laval as Samuel Bolduc, who was also selected to the All-Star Classic, was recalled by the New York Islanders on Sunday afternoon.

Special Teams Superstars: The Islanders were fantastic on both side of special teams last weekend, going 2-for-8 on the power play and 11-for-12 on the kill. Bridgeport's 2-for-4 power-play performance on Saturday was the 11th instance this season that they've scored at least two goals on the man advantage. The Islanders currently rank inside the AHL's top 10 in both power play (23.1%, sixth) and penalty kill (83.1%, ninth) percentage.

Helping Hand: Dennis Cholowski tied a career high with three assists on Saturday night and has four assists in his last three games. In fact, all 21 of Cholowski's points this season are helpers and 11 of those have come on the power play. Fourteen of his 21 points have occurred on the road.

Leading the Way: Chris Terry has seven points in his last five games (three goals, four assists) and has increased his team lead in both assists (30) and points (44). He is tied for ninth among all AHL players in assists and shares 10th in scoring. Terry has now hit the 30-assist mark for the 11th time in his AHL career. Bridgeport is 9-1-1-1 when Terry has at least two points in a game this season.

Quick Hits: Cory Schneider has made at least 34 saves in three of his last four starts and is tied for third in the AHL with a .923 save percentage... He shares 11th in the AHL with a 2.55 GAA... William Dufour is tied for fourth among AHL rookies with 15 goals and shares 11th in points (28)... Ruslan Iskhakov is tied for second among AHL rookies with 22 assists and shares seventh in points (31).

____________________________________________________________

Team Leaders

Goals: Andy Andreoff (20)

Assists: Chris Terry (30)

Points: Chris Terry (44)

Shots: Chris Terry (134)

Plus/Minus: Parker Wotherspoon* (+12)

Penalty Minutes: Seth Helgeson, Paul Thompson (63)

Power-Play Goals: Andy Andreoff, Arnaud Durandeau (8)

Wins: Cory Schneider (13)

____________________________________________________________

Across the Sound: The New York Islanders (27-22-5) returned from the NHL's All-Star break with a 2-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday and then defeated the Seattle Kraken, 4-0, at UBS Arena on Tuesday, putting them into a tie with Pittsburgh for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Former Bridgeport stars Samuel Bolduc (first NHL goal) and Simon Holmstrom scored two of the Islanders' goals, while Ilya Sorokin earned his fifth shutout of the season, tied for most in the NHL. The Islanders return to action on Thursday with a 7:30 p.m. matchup against the Vancouver Canucks at home.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2023

The Bridgeport Report: Week 16 - Bridgeport Islanders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.