Abbotsford Canucks Sign Rylan Parenteau to PTO

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed goaltender Rylan Parenteau to a professional try out agreement.

Parenteau, 26, joins Abbotsford from the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL, where he led the team with 36 games played this season. Over the course of the 2022.23 season with the Komets, Parenteau has amassed a 22-8-4 record alongside a 3.20 goals-against average and .895 save percentage.

The 6'1, 187-pound goaltender is skating in his second professional season. He has amassed a 22-8-6 record combined over 40 career ECHL regular season and playoff games.

A native of Saskatoon, SK, Parenteau played parts of five seasons with the University of New Brunswick (UNB) in Atlantic University Sport (AUS) of U Sports. With UNB, Parenteau was a three-time AUS Champion (2017.18, 2018.19, and 2021.22). He was also named to the AUS All-Rookie Team in 2017.18.

