Belleville Sens Announce Details for Family Day Game and Postgame Skate Presented by CAA

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators and CAA are announcing details for this year's Family Day postgame skate on February 20, 2023, when the Senators host the Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens) at CAA Arena.

The Sens and Rocket will battle for crucial points in the American Hockey League's North Division standings, with a family-friendly opening faceoff time of 3:05 p.m., as the two rivals finish a set of three straight games against each other. CAA will be providing free cookies to its Members during the game (on a first come, first serve basis, while limited supplies last). All you have to do is head to any of the concession stands at CAA Arena and show your CAA card.

Following the game, fans will be able to take to the ice with their favourite Belleville Sens players for a one-hour postgame skate, which also includes free hot chocolate, courtesy of CAA (while supplies last). Anyone taking part and going on the ice will need to wear skates and a helmet, with all participants asked to bring their equipment into CAA Arena when they arrive for the game. Equipment will be checked-in at the gate and brought to one of the CAA Arena dressing rooms by a member of the Belleville Sens staff. Following the conclusion of the game, Belleville Sens staff will provide direction, and fans will be able to go down to retrieve their gear, strap on their skates and hit the ice.

Tickets to the Belleville Sens Family Day Game and Postgame Skate presented by CAA and other home games at CAA Arena are available now via Ticketmaster. Further information on other ticket options, including promotional packs, group experiences, premium ticketing and more, is available by visiting the Belleville Senators website.

