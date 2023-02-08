Bruins Buzz - February 8

ROAD TRIP SWEEP

The Providence Bruins won all three of their road games last week, tying Hershey's 63 points in first place of the division. The team defeated Hartford 4-2 at the XL Center last Wednesday after Georgii Merkulov tallied the game-winning goal on the power play and Kyle Keyser stopped 25 of 27 shots. The P-Bruins knocked off Lehigh Valley at the PPL Center last Friday night, winning 4-2 as well. Merkulov had the game-winning goal, while Brandon Bussi made 30 saves in the win. Last Saturday, Providence defeated Utica at the Adirondack Bank Center, as Georgii Merkulov notched his third straight game-winning goal and Keith Kinkaid stopped 20 of the 21 shots he faced.

HAVING A BALL IN LAVAL

Jack Ahcan and Brandon Bussi represented the Providence Bruins at the 2023 AHL All-Star Challenge. They both contributed to a 16-10 win for the Eastern Conference in the Skills Challenge on Sunday night. Representing the Atlantic Division on Monday night, they helped the division reach the finals after Bussi allowed just one goal in an 11-round shootout.

BUSSI ON THE EXPERIENCE

"It was an honor and an unbelievable experience. The AHL, the city of Laval, and the fans made for a great weekend. It was special to spend the time with family as well as meet new people and see old friends." - Brandon Bussi

UP NEXT

The Providence Bruins have a home-and-home series with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins this weekend. Friday's contest will start at 7:05 PM at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Saturday's puck drop is set for 6:05 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Brazeau (13)

Assists: Carrick (21)

Points: Merkulov (30)

+/-: Lauko (+12)

PIM: Abate (62)

GAA: Bussi (2.19)

Save %: Bussi (.934)

Wins: Bussi (14)

TEAM STATs

RECORD: 27-9-7-2

DIVISON RANK: 2nd Atlantic

GOALS FOR: 135

GOALS AGAINST: 117

PP: 17.1% (32/187)

PK: 82.9% (31/181)

TOP SCORER: Merkulov (11-19-30)

