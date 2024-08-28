San Diego Gulls Announce 2024-25 Promotional Schedule

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will host 23 promotional and theme nights, including 11 giveaway items, during the 2024-25 season. The Gulls kick off their 10th season of AHL hockey in San Diego with the Home Opener presented by Cal Coast Credit Union on Friday, Oct. 18 vs. the Coachella Valley Firebirds, with the first 8,000 fans in attendance receiving a Gulls rally towel, light-up wristband and third-jersey belt bag.

The 2024-25 season will feature a Military Appreciation Night brought to you by Indian Motorcycle of San Diego (Nov. 16), Healthcare Industry Night (Nov. 23), Country Night (Dec. 6), Teddy Bear Toss Night (Dec. 7), Winter Wonderland Night (Dec. 14), Jimmy Buffett Night (Dec. 27), New Year's Day (Jan. 1), Educator Appreciation Night (Jan. 10), Gulls Fight Cancer (Jan. 11), Lunar New Year Night (Jan. 18), Bill Walton Legacy Night (Jan. 31), Women In Sports Night (Feb. 7), Star Wars Night benefitting Rady Children's Hospital (Feb. 16), Emo Night (Feb. 28), Mardi Gras Celebration brought to you by Palomar Health (March 1), Youth Sports and Gulliver's Kids Club Night (March 8), First Responders Night (March 14), St. Patrick's Day Game (March 15), Classic Rock Night (March 28), Mexican Heritage Night (March 29), and Fan Appreciation Night (April 19).

The Gulls will show their support with awareness nights for numerous community partners across San Diego, beginning with its annual Teddy Bear Toss Night on Dec. 7, with all collected plush toys donated to local non-profits. On Jan. 11, the Gulls will host Gulls Fight Cancer to promote cancer research and awareness. San Diego will also host Healthcare Industry Night (Nov. 23), Educator Appreciation Night (Jan. 10) and First Responders Night (March 14) to recognize those who enrich the San Diego community.

San Diego's promotional schedule includes a four-game Friday Night Concert Series, and a total of five music-themed nights throughout the season. The Friday Night Concert Series begins with Country Night on Dec. 6, followed by Jimmy Buffett Night on Dec. 27, Emo Night on Feb. 28 and Classic Rock Night on March 28. Bill Walton Legacy Night (Jan. 31) will also feature live music from the Electric Waste Band, a Grateful Dead cover band that Walton was a member of.

San Diego will wear six new specialty jerseys in 2024-25. Beginning with Military Appreciation Night (Nov. 16), the Gulls will wear new Navy-themed jerseys all game in support of one of the largest military communities in the U.S. The Gulls will also wear specialty sweaters on Jan. 18, Jan. 31, Feb. 16, March 1 and March 29.

The giveaway schedule will continue with a magnet schedule giveaway on Nov. 2, a Navy-themed hat brought to you by Indian Motorcycle of San Diego on Nov. 16, a Gulliver Moose Mug on Dec. 14, a Year of the Snake Collectors Pin on Jan. 18, a Bill Walton Bobblehead on Jan. 31, a Gulliver Jester Bobblehead brought to you by Palomar Health on March 1, a Los Gulls Poncho on March 29 and a Gulls Baseball Third Jersey on April 19.

The promotional schedule will conclude with Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, April 19, continuing a Gulls tradition of inviting a group of fans for a "Jersey Off Their Backs" presentation at the end of the game. In addition, all fans in attendance will be eligible to win a variety of additional prizes throughout the evening.

The 2024-25 season schedule will see seven themed pregame tailgates, held two hours prior to puck drop select evenings in front of the box office on the north side of Pechanga Arena San Diego. The Gulls will hold pregame tailgates Nov. 16 (Military Appreciation Night), Dec. 14 (Winter Wonderland Night), Jan. 18 (Lunar New Year Night), Feb. 16 (Star Wars Night benefitting Rady Children's Hospital), March 1 (Mardi Gras Celebration brought to you by Palomar Health), March 29 (Mexican Heritage Night), and April 19 brought to you by Mason Ale Works (Fan Appreciation Night). Each tailgate will feature food and drink specials, street hockey, photos with Gulliver, and interactive games for fans of all ages.

Tickets for all Gulls home games at Pechanga Arena are currently on sale through a Gulls Elite membership. Memberships can be purchased for as little as $560 per seat for the 2024-25 season (includes all taxes and fees). Gulls Elite Members enjoy exclusive benefits such as free parking, flexible ticket exchanges, a dedicated Account Rep, access to exclusive Gulls Elite Member events with Gulls players and coaches, Stella Artois Lounge access and much more! Fans can join the Gulls Elite Membership program or place deposits on partial-season ticket plans and group ticket experiences by calling (844) GO-GULLS or visiting SanDiegoGulls.com/tickets.

Gulls fans can secure their seat to their favorite promotional nights with a customizable Gulls Mini Plan. Packages include a 12-Game Pick 'Em  Plan, an Eight-Ticket  Flex Plan, or a Six-Ticket Promo Night Pack. Fans can visit  SanDiegoGulls.com/MiniPlans  for more information and to reserve their seats for the 2024-25 season.

Gulls group experiences are the best way to enjoy a night out with family and friends, entertain clients or host a team outing. Every group receives unique benefits including reduced ticket pricing, priority for premium games, scoreboard recognition, reserved group seating, and special discounts for Gulls hats and scarves. Fans can organize their group outing today by visiting SanDiegoGulls.com/GroupTickets.

Individual tickets to all regular season Gulls games at Pechanga Arena San Diego will go on sale later this summer.

Please visit SanDiegoGulls.com/Promotions for the full promotional and giveaway schedule along with further information. Additional promotional nights and giveaways may be announced throughout the season.

Below is the Gulls 2024-25 promotional Schedule:

DATE OPPONENT PROMOTION/THEME

Friday, Oct. 18 Coachella Valley Home Opener presented by Cal Coast Credit Union/Gulls Rally Towel, Light-up Wristband and Belt Bag Giveaway

Saturday, Nov. 2 Abbotsford Magnet Schedule Giveaway Saturday, Nov. 16 Bakersfield Military Appreciation Night/Navy-Themed Hat Giveaway brought to you by Indian Motorcycle of San Diego/Specialty Jersey

Saturday, Nov. 23 Ontario Healthcare Industry Night

Friday, Dec. 6 Bakersfield Country Night/Friday Night Concert Series

Saturday, Dec. 7 Ontario Teddy Bear Toss

Saturday, Dec. 14 San Jose Winter Wonderland Night/Gulliver Moose Mug Giveaway

Saturday, Dec. 27 Ontario Jimmy Buffett Night/Friday Night Concert Series

Wednesday, Jan. 1 San Jose New Year's Day

Friday, Jan. 10 Tucson Educator Appreciation Night

Saturday, Jan. 11 Tucson Gulls Fight Cancer

Saturday, Jan. 18 Calgary Lunar New Year/Year of the Snake Collectors Pin Giveaway/Specialty Jersey

Saturday, Jan. 31 Toronto Bill Walton Legacy Night/Bill Walton Bobblehead Giveaway/Specialty Jersey

Friday, Feb. 7 Coachella Valley Women In Sports Night

Sunday, Feb. 16 San Jose Star Wars Night Benefitting Rady Children's Hospital/Specialty Jersey

Friday, Feb. 28 Coachella Valley Emo Night/Friday Night Concert Series

Saturday, March 1 Bakersfield Mardi Gras Celebration/Gulliver Jester Bobblehead Giveaway brought to you by Palomar Health/Specialty Jersey

Saturday, March 8 Ontario Youth Sports and Gulliver's Kids Club Night

Friday, March 14 Colorado First Responders Night

Saturday, March 15 Colorado St. Patrick's Day Game

Friday, March 28 Tucson Classic Rock Night/Friday Concert Series

Saturday, March 29 Calgary Mexican Heritage Night/Los Gulls Poncho Giveaway/Specialty Jersey

Saturday, April 19 Coachella Valley Fan Appreciation Night/Gulls Baseball Third Jersey Giveaway

