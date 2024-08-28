Bridgeport Islanders Announce 2024-25 Promotional Schedule

August 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders are proud to announce their full promotional lineup for the 2024-25 season. In addition, single-game tickets are on sale now and available online at Ticketmaster.com or by visiting the Yale New Haven Health Box Office (600 Main Street in Bridgeport).

The quest for the Calder Cup begins Saturday, Oct. 12th with Opening Night. In the team's annual tradition, fans will be treated to a pre-game block party on the Total Mortgage Arena Plaza from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., featuring live music, food, and drink. Islanders' fans will also have the opportunity to get their hands on new 'Fisherman' merchandise for the very first time.

The first 2,500 fans will receive a Fisherman bucket hat and an LED bracelet when doors open at 6 p.m.

Additional promotional nights and giveaways may be added throughout the regular season.

NEW THEMES + BACK BY POPULAR REQUEST

ARCADE NIGHT | SUNDAY, OCT. 20

For the first time since the 2022-23 season, Total Mortgage Arena will become the area's largest arcade when the Islanders host the Hartford Wolf Pack at 3 p.m. Enjoy a nostalgic atmosphere with loads of retro arcade games in the atrium. Doors open at 2 p.m. and the first 2,500 fans will receive an LED wand. In addition, fans who purchase tickets in advance through a new, limited Promo Pack will receive an exclusive Islanders' fanny pack.

COUNTRY NIGHT | FRIDAY, DEC. 27

A country-themed pre-game tailgate, live music, and more highlight a new promotion, Country Night, when the Islanders face the Providence Bruins at 7 p.m. In addition to your favorite country hits playing throughout the evening, fans who purchase tickets in advance through a new, limited Promo Pack will receive an exclusive cowboy hat.

BATTLE OF THE BANDS | SATURDAY, FEB. 8

A fan-voting competition culminates with live bands performing inside Total Mortgage Arena as the Islanders battle the Charlotte Checkers at 7 p.m. The first 2,000 fans will receive an LED bracelet, and all fans are encouraged to vote live for their favorite musical performances throughout the night. Doors open at 6 p.m.

PUCKS & PAWS | SUNDAY, MAR. 9

The incomparable 'Pucks & Paws' Day makes its triumphant return on Sunday, Mar. 9th when the Islanders host the Springfield Thunderbirds at 3 p.m. For the first time since the 2018-19 season, the Islanders will admit four-legged "furiends" for a dog-friendly celebration during the game. All dogs in attendance will receive a free bandana.

WITCHES & WIZARDS | SATURDAY, APR. 5

Wizardry, sorcery and magic consume Total Mortgage Arena on Saturday, Apr. 5th for one of the most adventurous nights of the season. Celebrity characters will roam the concourse with magical décor all around. Fans who purchase tickets in advance through a new, limited Promo Pack will receive an exclusive Islanders' magic wand.

ANNUAL TRADITIONS

HOCKEY & HOPS | MILITARY APPRECIATION | ST. PATRICKS

The Islanders will once again host two "Hockey & Hops" events due to its growing popularity: Saturday, Nov. 9th at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Mar. 22nd at 5 p.m. Enjoy a pre-game craft beer tasting with live music and entertainment on the Total Mortgage Arena concourse. Access to the tasting is only available through an exclusive ticket package, which will be available next month. Saturday, Nov. 9th is also Military Appreciation, featuring an Islanders' camouflage trucker hat giveaway to the first 2,000 fans. Saturday, Mar. 22nd is the annual St. Patrick's celebration, featuring special-edition coaster sets to the first 2,000 fans.

HOMETOWN HEROES / PUCKS & PIES | SATURDAY, JAN. 18

The second annual pre-game pizza tasting event will feature more than a half-dozen local restaurants on Saturday, Jan. 18th at 7 p.m. The first 2,000 fans will receive an Islanders pint glass, while the pre-game party runs from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the Total Mortgage Arena concourse. The party is only available through exclusive ticket package. It's also Hometown Heroes Night, celebrating our local first responders with in-game recognitions and more.

STORM'S BIRTHDAY | SATURDAY, FEB. 22

The Islanders celebrate Storm's birthday with a bobblehead giveaway presented by Yale New Haven Health to the first 2,500 fans on Saturday, Feb. 22nd. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the puck drops at 7 p.m. between the Islanders and Utica Comets. Several of Storm's mascot friends will also be in attendance.

STAR WARS NIGHT | SATURDAY, MAR. 8

More than 20 characters from the Star Wars trilogy visit Total Mortgage Arena on Saturday, Mar. 8th for one of the most popular games of the season. The first 2,000 fans will receive a free lightsaber when doors open at 6 p.m. The Islanders face the Toronto Marlies at 7 p.m.

SEASON-LONG PROMOTIONS

SUNDAY KID'S DAYS

Kid's Days will return 10 times this season, and all kids ages 12 and younger will get in for just $10 with the purchase of an adult ticket. The Sunday Kid's Day ticket offer is only available in person at the Yale New Haven Health Box Office (600 Main Street in Bridgeport). All Sunday games will also feature inflatables, face painting, and other kid's activities in the atrium.

$2 WEDNESDAYS

Every Wednesday night game will feature $2 hot dogs, $2 bags of popcorn, and $2 12 oz. cans of domestic beer.

2024-25 PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN

Oct. 12 Opening Night / Bucket hat giveaway

Oct. 13 Kid's Day

Oct. 16 $2 Wednesdays ($2 hot dogs, $2 bags of popcorn, $2 12 oz.

domestic cans)

Oct. 20 Arcade Night / Fanny pack package / LED wand giveaway /

Kid's Day

Oct. 30 $2 Wednesdays ($2 hot dogs, $2 bags of popcorn, $2 12 oz.

domestic cans) / College Night pres. by Pfizer Clinical

Research Unit

Nov. 9 Hockey & Hops / Military Appreciation / Camouflage trucker

hat giveaway

Nov. 12 School Day game (10:30 a.m. puck drop)

Nov. 23 Hockey Fights Cancer / LED bracelet giveaway

Dec. 1 Kid's Day

Dec. 4 $2 Wednesdays ($2 hot dogs, $2 bags of popcorn, $2 12 oz.

domestic cans) / College Night pres. by Pfizer Clinical

Research Unit

Dec. 11 $2 Wednesdays ($2 hot dogs, $2 bags of popcorn, $2 12 oz.

domestic cans)

Dec. 15 Holiday Hockey pres. by Coca-Cola / Kid's Day / Teddy Toy

Drive

Dec. 27 Country Night / Cowboy hat package

Jan. 5 Kid's Day

Jan. 12 Kid's Day

Jan. 15 $2 Wednesdays ($2 hot dogs, $2 bags of popcorn, $2 12 oz.

domestic cans)

Jan. 18 Hometown Heroes / Pucks & Pies

Jan. 29 $2 Wednesdays ($2 hot dogs, $2 bags of popcorn, $2 12 oz.

domestic cans) /

College Night pres. by Pfizer Clinical Research Unit

Feb. 8 Battle of the Bands / LED bracelet giveaway

Feb. 22 Storm's Birthday / Women in Sports / Bobblehead giveaway

pres. by Yale New Haven Health

Feb. 23 STEM Night pres. by Pfizer Clinical Research Unit / Kid's Day

Feb. 26 $2 Wednesdays ($2 hot dogs, $2 bags of popcorn, $2 12 oz.

domestic cans)

Mar. 8 Star Wars Night / Lightsaber giveaway

Mar. 9 Kid's Day

Mar. 22 Hockey & Hops / St. Patrick's / Bottle opener giveaway

Mar. 23 Autism Awareness / Kid's Day

Mar. 26 $2 Wednesdays ($2 hot dogs, $2 bags of popcorn, $2 12 oz.

domestic cans)

Apr. 2 School Day game (10:30 a.m. puck drop)

Apr. 5 Witches & Wizards Night / Magic wand package

Apr. 9 Kid's Day

Apr. 12-13 Fan Appreciation Weekend pres. by Coca-Cola

