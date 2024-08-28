T-Birds Dunkin' Opening Night Packs Available Now

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds have unveiled the 2024 installment of the Dunkin' Opening Night Pack.

Beginning at just $105, fans will receive two tickets to Opening Night on Saturday, Oct. 12, against the Laval Rocket at 7:05 p.m., four vouchers redeemable for any 2024-25 regular season game, a $5 Dunkin' gift card, and a T-Birds hat.

The first 100 purchasers of a Center Value Opening Night Pack ($135 each) will receive all of the above gifts plus a single-day Big E pass for this year's event, available for us between Sept. 13 and Sept. 29.

The T-Birds aim to extend a franchise record after closing the 2023-24 season with 14 consecutive sellout games inside the MassMutual Center. Each of the prior eight Opening Night games at the Thunderdome have reached full capacity, so fans are encouraged to reserve their seats now before tickets run out!

Fans are also urged to follow the Thunderbirds on social media (@ThunderbirdsAHL) closely in the coming weeks for more information about season promotions and themes, as well as individual game tickets.

Interested 2024-25 season ticket members can call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn how to become a regular at the Thunderdome.

