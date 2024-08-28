Wolves Announce 3 Additions to Coaching Staff

August 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Carolina Hurricanes of the National Hockey League announced Wednesday three additions to the Chicago Wolves' coaching staff for the 2024-25 American Hockey League season.

Dan Price and Spiros Anastas have been named assistant coaches to head coach Cam Abbott and John Stanier joins as video coach of the Wolves. The Hurricanes, the NHL affiliate of the Wolves, announced earlier this summer that Abbott had been hired as Chicago's 14th head coach in franchise history.

Price joins the Wolves after eight seasons with the Western Hockey League's Victoria Royals, the final seven of which were as head coach. Prior to joining Victoria, Price worked as an assistant coach for the University of Toronto Varsity Blues of Canadian Interuniversity Sport (CIS), as well as the WHL's Tri-City Americans and Chilliwack Bruins.

Anastas most recently worked as a head coach in international competitions for Greece and China, as well as a scout for the AHL's Manitoba Moose during the 2023-24 season. Anastas also gained head coaching experience in the ECHL with the Brampton Beast and South Carolina Stingrays. He previously worked as an assistant coach in the AHL with the Grand Rapids Griffins, winning a Calder Cup championship in 2013.

Stanier joins the Wolves after serving as video coach for the Ontario Hockey League's (OHL) Ottawa 67's for the past two seasons.

The Wolves' season opener for the 2024-25 campaign will be against the Milwaukee Admirals on Oct. 12 at Allstate Arena.

