San Diego FC's Anders Dreyer Named MLS Newcomer of the Year!
Published on November 4, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Anders Dreyer has been named the 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year, following his outstanding season with expansion side San Diego FC.
Signed as San Diego's second-ever Designated Player, Dreyer recorded a club-best 38 goal contributions (19g/19a) during his debut season. His 38 goal contributions were tied for the third-most in an MLS season and equalled the most by a first-year MLS player (Sebastian Giovinco in 2015).
The 27-year-old Danish international contributed to 59.4% of San Diego's 64 goals, leading the newcomers to first place in the Western Conference and qualification to the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
