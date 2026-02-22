San Diego FC vs. CF Montréal: Full Match Highlights: 5-GOAL ROMP!!
Published on February 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC YouTube Video
Check out the San Diego FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from February 22, 2026
- Kévin Denkey and Nick Hagglund Lift FC Cincinnati to Opening Day Celebrations, Topping Atlanta United FC in 2-0 Victory at TQL Stadium - FC Cincinnati
- Timbers Open 2026 MLS Campaign with 3-2 Victory over Columbus Crew at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- Sporting KC Falls at San Jose in Season Opener - Sporting Kansas City
- San Diego FC Opens 2026 MLS Regular Season with 5-0 Win against CF Montréal - San Diego FC
- LAFC Wins MLS Season Opener, 3-0, over Inter Miami in Front of Record Crowd at la Memorial Coliseum - Los Angeles FC
- San Jose Starts Season With Shutout Victory - San Jose Earthquakes
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- San Diego FC Opens 2026 MLS Regular Season with 5-0 Win against CF Montréal
- San Diego FC Signs Winger and Right to Dream Graduate Bryan Zamblé
- Get to Know Danish International Anders Dreyer
- ICYMI: SDFC's Roster Moves Ahead of the 2026 Season
- MLS Regular Season Kicks off Next Saturday