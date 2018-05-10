San Antonio Rampage Announce Schedule Breakdown for 2018-19 Season
May 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
SAN ANTONIO - The American Hockey League President and CEO David Andrews announced that the league's Board of Governors, convening for its Spring Meeting earlier this week in Chicago, Ill., has approved the schedule format for the 2018-19 season.
The San Antonio Rampage will play a 76-game schedule with 62 Central Division contests, including 14 Lone Star Faceoffs with the Texas Stars. The remaining 14 games will feature Pacific Division opponents, including the AHL's newest team the Colorado Eagles.
Western Conference
Central Division
Chicago Wolves - 8 (4 Home/4 Away)
Grand Rapids Griffins - 8 (4 Home/4 Away)
Iowa Wild - 8 (4 Home/4 Away)
Manitoba Moose - 8 (4 Home/4 Away)
Milwaukee Admirals - 8 (4 Home/4 Away)
Rockford IceHogs - 8 (4 Home/4 Away)
Texas Stars - 14 (7 Home/7 Away)
Pacific Division
Bakersfield Condors - 2 (1 Home/1 Away)
Colorado Eagles - 4 (2 Home/2 Away)
Ontario Reign - 2 (1 Home/1 Away)
San Diego Gulls - 2 (1 Home/1 Away)
San Jose Barracuda - 2 (1 Home/1 Away)
Stockton Heat - 2 (1 Home/1 Away)
Tucson Roadrunners - 0
