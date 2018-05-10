Bears Announce Schedule Format for 2018-19 Season

May 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) -The Hershey Bears announced on Thursday the schedule format for theÂ 2018-19 season.

Highlighting the announcement is the addition of Cleveland to Hershey's list of opponents.The Monsters, who have moved to the Eastern Conference's North Division, will play the Bears four times next season, including twice at the Giant Center. These contests will be the first meetings between the two franchises since the Monsters bested the Bears in the 2016 Calder Cup Finals.

Hershey's schedule will once again feature games vs. Western Conference foes the Grand Rapids Griffins, Milwaukee Admirals, and Rockford IceHogs. The Bears will make a trip to the midwest to battle each of these opponents once, while the trio of clubs will also visit the Giant Center one time each next season.

Divisional rivals Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Lehigh Valley are once again scheduled to battle Hershey 12 times next season, including six contests at the Giant Center.

The breakdown of the club's schedule format by opponent is below:

Atlantic Division:

Bridgeport: 6 (3 home, 3 away)

Charlotte: 4 (2 home, 2 away)

Hartford: 6 (3 home, 3 away)

Lehigh Valley: 12 (6 home, 6 away)

Providence: 6 (3 home, 3 away)

Springfield: 6 (3 home, 3 away)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton: 12 (6 home, 6 away)

TOTAL: 52 games (26 home, 26 away)

North Division:

Belleville: 2 (1 home, 1 away)

Binghamton: 2 (1 home, 1 away)

Cleveland: 4 (2 home, 2 away)

Laval: 2 (1 home, 1 away)

Rochester: 2 (1 home, 1 away)

Syracuse: 2 (1 home, 1 away)

Toronto: 2 (1 home, 1 away)

Utica: 2 (1 home, 1 away)

TOTAL: 18 games (9 home, 9 away)

Western Conference:

Grand Rapids: 2 (1 home, 1 away)

Milwaukee: 2 (1 home, 1 away)

Rockford: 2 (1 home, 1 away)

TOTAL: 6 games (3 home, 3 away)

The complete schedule for Hershey's 2018-19 regular season will be released in conjunction with the American Hockey League later this summer.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 10, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.