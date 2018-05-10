Guaranteed Home Dates, Opponents Set for 2018-19

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced today their guaranteed home dates and full list of opponents for the 2018-19 season. The team's home opener will be a matinee contest on Saturday, Oct. 13 at Webster Bank Arena.

"Fast-paced hockey, character meet-and-greets for the family, theme night giveaways and more were the backbone of Sound Tigers' home dates this past season and we're confident the 2018-19 campaign will be even better," President Michael Picker said. "With flexible ticket packages and new theme nights that will be announced this summer, there is no better time to become part of the Sound Tigers family."

Bridgeport's guaranteed home dates at Webster Bank Arena are:

- Saturday, Oct. 13 - Home Opener

- Saturday, Nov. 10

- Saturday, Dec. 1

- Saturday, Jan. 26

- Saturday, Feb. 23

Last season's promotional schedule, which included themes like Star Wars Night, Marvel Night and Hockey and Hops, proved to be one of the most popular and successful in Sound Tigers' history. Keep an eye on the team's official website, SoundTigers.com, for information on the 2018-19 promotional calendar, which will be available in the coming months.

In addition, Sound Tigers season tickets and flex plans are on sale now for the 2018-19 campaign, offering the greatest savings and ultimate flexibility of all ticket packages. Pick between a full-season, 20-game, or 10-game plan and you'll also be entitled to exclusive benefits, including the ticket holder exchange policy. Lock in your seats today by contacting Brad Dworin at 203-345-4813 or via brad.dworin@harboryardse.com.

The Sound Tigers will face 14 opponents in 2018-19. The American Hockey League announced a new divisional alignment on Monday, which moved the Cleveland Monsters to the Eastern Conference, but Bridgeport will not face Cleveland during the regular season.

Sound Tigers' 2018-19 Opponents (NHL Affiliate) - Games Played

Belleville Senators (Ottawa) - 2

Binghamton Devils (New Jersey) - 2

Charlotte Checkers (Carolina) - 8

Hartford Wolf Pack (NY Rangers) - 10

Hershey Bears (Washington) - 6

Laval Rocket (Montreal) - 2

Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Philadelphia) - 6

Providence Bruins (Boston) - 12

Rochester Americans (Buffalo) - 4

Springfield Thunderbirds (Florida) - 10

Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay) - 2

Toronto Marlies (Toronto) - 2

Utica Comets (Vancouver) - 2

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (Pittsburgh) - 8

