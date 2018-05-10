Block Party, Jim Cornelison on Tap as IceHogs Seek to Advance Friday

May 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs will return to the BMO Harris Bank Center with the potential to sweep the Manitoba Moose in Game 4 of the Division Finals of the Calder Cup Playoffs on Friday, May 11 at 7 p.m. The promo slate for the playoff contest is highlighted by a rose giveaway for Mother's Day, block party with a GR815 beer and whiskey sampling event and Chicago Blackhawks anthem singer, Jim Cornelison.

FRIDAY, MAY 11 vs. MANITOBA MOOSE

Time: Puck drop is 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Pregame Block Party begins at 5:15 p.m.

PLEASE NOTE: Fans may not bring outside objects, including brooms, into the BMO Harris Bank Center during Friday's game.

Block Party: Weather permitting, the IceHogs will kick-off the Friday Festivities with a Block Party on Elm St. from 5:15 - 7 p.m. The event will feature food (hamburger and brat baskets) and drink specials, as well as live music from Andrew Robinson. In the instance of inclement weather, the Block Party will be moved inside in the Blue Flame Lounge.

GR815 Beer/Whiskey Sampling: Fans can sample local beers (Feather Eye Rye IPA and Berry River Roll) and whiskeys throughout the Block Party prior to Friday's game. In addition, local craft beers and whiskeys will also be available for sampling inside the BMO Harris Bank Center up in the Dental Dimensions Hog Heaven during the IceHogs game. For just $5, fans ages 21-and-over can sample up to three beers or whiskeys during the Hogs game against the Moose, and have access to additional drink specials throughout the evening in the Dental Dimensions Hog Heaven.

Mother's Day Roses Giveaway: The first 3,000 women in attendance Friday will receive a free rose for Mother's Day. Roses will be handed out at the doors to the BMO Harris Bank Center upon entrance to the IceHogs game.

Jim Cornelison Anthem: Blackhawks anthem singer, Jim Cornelison, will return to Rockford to sing the national anthem prior to Friday's game against the Moose. Fans are encouraged to participate in the Blackhawks' tradition of cheering during the national anthem while Cornelison sings prior to Friday's contest.

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or any Ticketmaster location, by phone (815 968-5222) or online at www.IceHogs.com.

Broadcast: Fans can tune in to all the action on WIFR's 23.2 Antenna TV, beginning with IceHogs Warmup at 6:30 p.m. IceHogs fans can also listen to the game at sportsfanradio1330.com or icehogs.com, or watch live at AHLlive.com (subscription required). Fans can also follow in-game updates via the IceHogs' Twitter, @goicehogs.

