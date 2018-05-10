Phantoms Defeat Checkers in Longest Game in American Hockey League History

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have defeated the Charlotte Checkers, 2-1, at Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C., in the longest game in the 82-year history of the American Hockey League.

Alex Krushelnyski's goal at 6:48 of the fifth overtime period gave the Phantoms the victory and a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven Atlantic Division Finals series. Game 5 is Saturday evening in Charlotte.

The winning goal was scored at 1:09 a.m. EDT on Thursday morning, six hours and six minutes after the game began.

Phantoms goaltender Alex Lyon finished with 94 saves on 95 shots, the second-highest total in league history. The Checkers' Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 51 of 53 shots.

The marathon surpassed the previous longest game, a 2008 first-round meeting that also featured the AHL affiliates of the Philadelphia Flyers and the Carolina Hurricanes. It was also longer than all but three National Hockey League games ever played.

Longest games, Calder Cup Playoffs (by OT played)

1. May 9, 2018 - Lehigh Valley 2 at Charlotte 1 - 86:48

2. Apr. 24, 2008 - Philadelphia 3 at Albany 2 - 82:58

3. May 30, 2003 - Houston 1 at Hamilton 2 - 74:56

4. Apr. 10, 1982 - Rochester 2 at New Haven 3 - 74:08

5. Apr. 4, 1938 - Syracuse 3 at Cleveland 2 - 62:42

