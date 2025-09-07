San Antonio FC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights

Published on September 6, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Luther Archimede scored his first goal for the club while Kris Shakes posted a two-save shutout as New Mexico United took a 1-0 victory against San Antonio FC at Toyota Field to break a seven-game winless streak and complete a season sweep of the regular season series against SAFC.







