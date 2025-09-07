San Antonio FC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights
Published on September 6, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC YouTube Video
Luther Archimede scored his first goal for the club while Kris Shakes posted a two-save shutout as New Mexico United took a 1-0 victory against San Antonio FC at Toyota Field to break a seven-game winless streak and complete a season sweep of the regular season series against SAFC.
Check out the San Antonio FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 6, 2025
- United Edges Out San Antonio FC with Gritty 1-0 Road Win - New Mexico United
- McFadden's First-Half Strike Propels LouCity Past Rhode Island, Securing Home Playoff Game - Louisville City FC
- Blake Ties Franchise Record for Goals in USLC Era - Indy Eleven
- Rhode Island FC Falls, 1-0, to Louisville City FC in Physical Eastern Conference Battle - Rhode Island FC
- Rowdies Lose Out, 2-0, To Sacramento - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Battery Clinch Playoff Spot with 2-1 Win Over Indy, Jennings Bags Brace - Charleston Battery
- Hadji Barry Debuts, Panayotou Scores Winner as Hartford Tops Miami FC on the Road - Hartford Athletic
- Opportunistic Republic FC Takes Down Tampa Bay Rowdies - Sacramento Republic FC
- Orange County SC Left Stunned in 4-0 Loss to Detroit City FC - Orange County SC
- Rising Keeps Clean Sheet Against Vegas - Phoenix Rising FC
- Rising Keeps Clean Sheet in 0-0 Draw Against Las Vegas Lights FC - Phoenix Rising FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Antonio FC Stories
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. New Mexico United 9/6/25
- San Antonio FC Midfielder Mohamed Omar Called up to Somalia National Team
- San Antonio FC Shares Points with Detroit City FC in 1-1 Draw
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Detroit City FC 8/30/25
- San Antonio FC Signs Forward Kyle Linhares