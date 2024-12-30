San Antonio FC Signs Defender Alex Crognale

December 30, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has signed defender Alex Crognale, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Alex is a player we've tracked since his time at the University of Maryland and Columbus Crew, and he has developed into an experienced and dominant USL veteran," said SAFC Sporting Director Marco Ferruzzi. "Excellent in aerial duels and set pieces, comfortable in possession, and strong in the tackle, he brings a competitive winning mindset and fits our culture on and off the field. We are excited to welcome Alex to the SAFC family."

Crognale joins SAFC after spending five seasons with Birmingham Legion FC, making 135 appearances and scoring 11 goals. The 30-year-old became a stalwart for the Legion back line, finishing top three on the squad in clearances, blocks and interceptions in each season from 2020-24. In his last campaign, he led the team with 133 clearances and 38 blocks in 2,442 minutes of play. A native of Columbus, Ohio, Crognale signed a Homegrown Player contract with Columbus Crew ahead of the 2017 MLS season. The center back went on to record 34 appearances in three seasons, while also spending time on loan in USL Championship with Orange County SC in 2018 and Indy Eleven in 2019.

Crognale played collegiately at the University of Maryland from 2013-16, featuring in 76 matches with the Terrapins. In 2016, he captained the team to its third straight Big 10 Conference Championship, earning Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-American honors.

San Antonio FC is currently preparing for training camp prior to kicking off the 2025 USL Championship season at home, hosting Monterey Bay F.C. on Saturday, March 8. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

