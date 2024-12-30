MBFC Signs Danish Forward Anton Søjberg

December 30, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay F.C.) announces today that the Club has signed Danish forward Anton Søjberg to a one-year contract with an option for 2026, pending league and federation approval.

"Acquiring Anton will really help us in the final third," said Monterey Bay F.C. Technical Director Simon Dawkins. "His ability to get his shot off in and around the box makes him a consistent goal threat and having more players that can contribute with goals will ultimately help us win games. Any opportunity Anton gets to shoot he will, inside the box and out. Fans will appreciate his desire to score goals."

Søjberg signed his first professional contract with Skive IK in the Danish second division in 2021 before quickly making the jump up to the first division with Vendsyssel FF where he played just over 1,000 minutes in 32 appearances. From there, the Dane finished out the 2023 season with a short stint in Iceland, where he scored four goals and added one assist in nine matches with HK Kópavogur. In 2024, Søjberg signed with B36 Tórshavn in the Faroe Islands, a Danish territory. Søjberg went on to score 10 goals and added five assists in nearly 2,500 minutes across 32 appearances in all competitions for B36 Tórshavn. Now, Søjberg is ready for a new challenge stateside.

"I'm very happy to sign with Monterey Bay. The ambitions and goals for the club are a great match for me, and now I can't wait to meet everyone and start our journey together," said Søjberg. "When the club reached out, I was eager for the opportunity. I'm glad to be a part of this club and confident that we will reach our goals together. After having conversations with Jordan [Stewart] and Simon [Dawkins], it was without a doubt the best option for me and my career at this stage. The club's vision and goals for the future are something that I want to contribute to."

Søjberg continued. "First and foremost, I will be reliable on goals and assists. I have been that way my whole life and I don't see that changing," he explained. "I have a strong set piece foot, and bring vision and clarity to the game. I'm a hard worker and a team player. But at the end of the day, for me, it's about winning. I can't wait to contribute to Monterey Bay taking the next step. I admire the American spirit and mentality, so hopefully I can adapt to that quickly. And along with my European input, I think it will be a great mix both on and off the pitch. I want to contribute as much as possible to the team's success and inspire the people around me to give their best."

NAME: Anton Søjberg PRONUNCIATION: AN-TAWN SOY-BERG POSITION: Forward AGE: 24 HEIGHT: 5'9 DATE OF BIRTH: December 21, 2000 HOMETOWN: Aarhus, Denmark NATIONALITY: Denmark PREVIOUS CLUB: B36 Tórshavn TRANSACTION: Monterey Bay has signed Anton Søjberg to a one-year contract on December 30, 2024.

The current roster heading into the 2025 season as of December 30 is listed alphabetically as follows: Goalkeepers: Defenders: Carlos Guzmán, Alex Lara, Jacob Muir, Grant Robinson Midfielders: Mobi Fehr, Pierce Gallaway, Xavi Gnaulati, Adrian Rebollar Forwards: Luther Archimčde, Alex Dixon, Diego Gutiérrez, Mayele Malango, Anton Søjberg

