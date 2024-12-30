New Mexico United Announces the Retirement of Club Legend Harry Swartz

Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United legend Harry Swartz announced on Monday that he has made the decision to retire from the game of professional soccer. The Needham, Massachusetts-native - who was an incredible player and community advocate for four seasons in New Mexico - leaves the game with 124 career matches played, 22 goals, and 11 assists over a six-year professional career.

"From my teammates, to the coaches, to the front office, and of course, the best fans in the league, (everyone) has been so amazing to us, from day one, up until the end," said Swartz. "I will never forget any of the memories we made together. You brought me in. You motivated me every single day I was out on that field. And I truly, truly can't thank you enough."

"Harry and I grew up only one town apart in New England," said United Owner/CEO Peter Trevisani. "The incredible toughness, team-first mentality, and care for his teammates made his home state of Massachusetts, and his adopted home of New Mexico, proud every single day. We are so grateful for the heart that Harry has poured into this community, and are so proud of the leader he has become. I know that, wherever the world takes him, he'll be a difference-maker. Harry will always be part of the United family."

"It is very rare in this business that you have the pleasure to work with someone as caring, genuine, and hard-working as Harry Swartz," said United Sporting Director Itamart Keinan. "New Mexico is a better place because of the four years that Harry spent here. We wish him all the best in whatever his future holds."

