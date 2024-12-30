FC Tulsa Announce Return of Stefan Stojanovic

December 30, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - FC Tulsa has announced the return of forward Stefan Stojanovic ahead of the 2025 season.

Stojanovic, 23, returns to Green Country after posting a team-best five goals and two assists in 2024. A native of Des Plaines, Illinois, he also led the club in shot attempts (50) and shots on target (21) while starting in 31 of 34 contests.

He closed his inaugural USL Championship campaign with a penalty-kick score against Hartford Athletic on October 19 before logging a game-high five shot attempts in the season finale against Monterey Bay F.C.

A second-round pick, the Philadelphia Union selected Stojanovic with the 57th pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft after making his professional debut with Philadelphia Union II of MLS Next Pro a season prior. The forward returned to Philadelphia Union II in 2023, starting in 19 of 29 matches. A key cog, he helped the club to the MLS Next Pro Conference Quarterfinals after posting a team-best 10 goals and four assists.

Stojanovic added a goal and two assists in just over 700 minutes of play in 2022 - finding the net with a stoppage-time winner over Columbus Crew 2.

Prior to joining Union II, he appeared in 29 matches (11 starts) in two years at Saint Louis University before transferring to Georgetown University in 2021, where he scored nine goals in 18 appearances (18 starts). Stojanovic was also part of a U.S. U-20 Men's National Team training camp in January 2020 at IMG Academy in Florida.

Internationally, Stojanovic has notched four goals and appeared 11 times with the U.S. Youth National Team.

FC Tulsa's full squad will take shape in the coming weeks as additional returners and signings are announced.

