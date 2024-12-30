Best of 2024: #1 - High-Flying Finish

Riverhounds players and fans take a group photo while celebrating the Hounds' 2-0 win over El Paso Locomotive on Oct. 26 at Highmark Stadium. The win clinched the team's spot in the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs. (Photo: Chris Cowger/Riverhounds SC)

When selecting the Riverhounds' No. 1 moment of 2024, the top spot goes to a game that, midway through the season, no one would have seen coming.

On July 6, the Hounds were in a place unseen during the Bob Lilley era. Through 18 matches and after a shock loss to Monterey Bay, the team had a 3-9-6 record and were sitting 11th in the Eastern Conference, ahead of only moribund Miami.

But then the team started hitting its stride, picking up home wins over Oakland and Hartford to snap a 10-match winless streak. The question was, did the Hounds have enough time to dig their way out of the hole?

The team made up ground by going 5-1-6 in the next 12, but there was still work to be done in a four-game October sprint to the finish. With all the pressure on down the stretch, the team won 4-0 in Miami. Then they stunned Charleston at home, 2-0. Then came a 2-0 win in a virtual elimination game at Loudoun.

After all that, the stakes were clear for the regular-season finale on Oct. 26: Win against visiting El Paso, and the turnaround would be completed with a club-record seventh consecutive postseason berth.

The sellout crowd of 5,748 at Highmark Stadium brought an energy fueled by the momentum of recent results, and it didn't take long for the team on the field to ignite the biggest celebrations of the year and the season's No. 1 moment.

Edward Kizza got to work early, and in the ninth minute, he tied a club record with a goal in five consecutive games. As he had done multiple times during the season, he found an open pocket in the box to meet a Robbie Mertz free kick, and his header gave no chance to El Paso goalkeeper and former Hound Jahmali Waite.

As they had done previously in their October winning streak, the Hounds didn't sit back on the lead, but instead hunted for a second goal. And as it turned out, El Paso would provide the final touch for them.

Only 10 minutes after Kizza's opener, Mertz again whipped a free kick into the box from a wide position near the goal line. El Paso defender Ricky Ruiz was the unlucky party in the mixer, as the ball deflected off his head and into his own goal, doubling the Pittsburgh lead.

The Hounds knew with a two-goal lead and against one of the league's lowest-scoring teams, all they had to do was hold their nerve and turn in a responsible defensive effort to finish the job.

They did exactly that, conceding 73.7 percent of possession after halftime but still producing a higher expected goals (xG) number than the visitors after the break. Both Bertin Jacquesson and Kizza came close to adding a third goal that would have sent Highmark into an uproar, while goalkeeper Eric Dick was sure-handed to close out the clean sheet, making the saves asked of him to clinch the USL Championship Golden Glove in the process of closing out a 2-0 win.

Dick would be honored after the match as the Steel Army supporters' group Player of the Year, and fans were able to stay on the field longer than usual to celebrate with the players and enjoy a free concert by Mini Kiss, part of the Fan Appreciation Night festivities.

In the end, the win ended a month of October when the Hounds would outscore their opponents 10-0 and take all 12 points available, needing every one to be assured of a trip to the USL Championship Playoffs once again.

The excitement-filled night capped off a season that had more tumult than other recent years. But with the highest of high notes to end the regular season - coupled with at least half of last season's roster set to return for 2025 - that consequential victory brought the 25th anniversary season to a joyous close at home and set the stage for bigger and better to start the team's second quarter-century.

