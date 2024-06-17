San Antonio FC Midfielder Kevon Lambert Called up to Jamaican National Team for 2024 Copa America

June 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC midfielder Kevon Lambert has been called up for Jamaica for the upcoming Copa America tournament, the club announced today.

Lambert returns to international duty with Jamaica after joining the team for its recent FIFA World Cup qualifiers, appearing in a 1-0 win over the Dominican Republic. Lambert has 28 caps for the Reggae Boyz since debuting in 2017, including four matches in the team's CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal run in 2023.

Outside of international duty, Lambert has played every minute for SAFC this season, scoring two goals and recording one assist in 13 matches. The midfielder leads the team in tackles and duels won.

Jamaica begins its group slate Saturday, June 22 against Mexico at NRG Stadium in Houston. It will face Ecuador Wednesday, June 26 before closing out against Venezuela Sunday, June 30 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

