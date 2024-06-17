USL and TelevisaUnivision Announce Landmark Multiyear Media Partnership

June 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - The United Soccer League (USL) and TelevisaUnivision, the world's leading Spanish-language media and content company, announced today a media partnership that will bring more thrilling soccer to Spanish-speaking fans across the country with select matches from the USL Championship to air on TUDN throughout the remainder of the 2024 season.

As part of the announcement, TelevisaUnivision unveiled the first 11 regular season matches will air on TUDN, the nation's leading Spanish-language sports network, kicking off with a doubleheader this Saturday, June 15, featuring heavyweight clashes between Indy Eleven and San Antonio FC (7:00pm ET) and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC versus Orange County SC (9 p.m. ET).

Phoenix Rising's match at Orange County on Wednesday, September 25 will air on TUDN. The Spanish-language broadcast will begin at 7 p.m. local time in Arizona. TUDN will air the USL Championship Final on Sunday, November 23.

"TelevisaUnivision has a direct line to passionate soccer fans in our country," said Court Jeske, USL Chief Commercial Officer. "The USL Championship is growing every year, and we are thrilled to partner with TelevisaUnivision to continue that growth by bringing the excitement of our top league to a whole new audience - one that loves the game and respects an authentic soccer experience. Alongside CBS Sports, ESPN, and 24 local linear partners, TelevisaUnivision is the final, important piece of our strategic plan to be the most widely accessible domestic soccer league in the United States."

TelevisaUnivision is the soccer leader in the U.S. regardless of language, accounting for more than 50% of soccer viewing on all of television. The company's robust sports portfolio includes rights to Liga MX, Liga MX Femenil, CONMEBOL Copa America, UEFA Euro 2024, UEFA Champions League and Concacaf Nations League, among others.

"We are happy to partner with the United Soccer League and its clubs, providing coverage of the growing league and exciting matches to our passionate audience across the country," said Marco Liceaga, Senior Vice President of Sports Rights Acquisitions and Commercial Partnerships at TelevisaUnivision. "Adding United Soccer League to our unrivaled soccer rights portfolio furthers our mission of serving fanáticos, solidifying TelevisaUnivision as the home of the beautiful game in America."

Initial schedule of matches selected to air on TelevisaUnivision networks below (times in ET)

Saturday, June 15 7:00 PM Indy Eleven San Antonio FC

Saturday, June 15 9:00 PM Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Orange County SC

Saturday, August 10 7:30 PM Charleston Battery Memphis 901 FC

Sunday, August 11 5:00 PM Indy Eleven New Mexico United

Wednesday, August 28 9:00 PM Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Memphis 901 FC

Friday, September 6 7:30 PM Louisville City FC Loudoun United FC

Wednesday, September 25 10:00 PM (7 PM local) Orange County SC Phoenix Rising FC

Wednesday, October 2 7:30 PM Louisville City FC Miami FC

Saturday, October 5 4:00 PM Charleston Battery Detroit City FC

Wednesday, October 9 7:00 PM North Carolina FC FC Tulsa

Saturday, October 19 4:00 PM Detroit City FC Miami FC

Sunday, November 23 TBD USL Championship Final

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.