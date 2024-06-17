El Paso Locomotive FC Mutually Part Ways with Elijah Martin and Diego Abarca

June 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that it had reached a mutual agreement to part ways with defender Elijah Martin and midfielder Diego Abarca. Locomotive FC would like to thank each of them for their time with the club and wish them the best moving forward.

El Paso Locomotive FC returns to action this Wednesday, June 19 at 8 p.m. MT at Oakland Roots SC. The match will be available to watch on CBS Sports Golazo Network, available for free through the CBS Sports app, CBSSports.com and Pluto TV, as well as Paramount+. Fans in El Paso are invited to come and enjoy the official Watch Party at Cabo Joe's at 7942 Gateway Blvd E.

