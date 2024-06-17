El Paso Locomotive FC Mutually Part Ways with Elijah Martin and Diego Abarca
June 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that it had reached a mutual agreement to part ways with defender Elijah Martin and midfielder Diego Abarca. Locomotive FC would like to thank each of them for their time with the club and wish them the best moving forward.
El Paso Locomotive FC returns to action this Wednesday, June 19 at 8 p.m. MT at Oakland Roots SC. The match will be available to watch on CBS Sports Golazo Network, available for free through the CBS Sports app, CBSSports.com and Pluto TV, as well as Paramount+. Fans in El Paso are invited to come and enjoy the official Watch Party at Cabo Joe's at 7942 Gateway Blvd E.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 17, 2024
- El Dorado Hills SC's Santiago Peniche Honored as June Youth Coach of the Month - Sacramento Republic FC
- San Antonio FC Midfielder Kevon Lambert Called up to Jamaican National Team for 2024 Copa America - San Antonio FC
- Preview: Hounds vs. Louisville City FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- USL and TelevisaUnivision Announce Landmark Multiyear Media Partnership - Phoenix Rising FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Mutually Part Ways with Elijah Martin and Diego Abarca - El Paso Locomotive FC
- LouCity Unveils 2024 Third Kit Ahead of Saturday's Debut Game - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Locomotive FC Stories
- El Paso Locomotive FC Mutually Part Ways with Elijah Martin and Diego Abarca
- El Paso Locomotive FC Split Points with Phoenix Rising FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Academy Committed to Community Service
- El Paso Locomotive FC Host Phoenix Rising FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC's Jahmali Waite Called up for 2024 Copa America