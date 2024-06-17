LouCity Unveils 2024 Third Kit Ahead of Saturday's Debut Game

June 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release









Elijah Wynder in Louisville City FC's 2024 third kit

(Louisville City FC) Elijah Wynder in Louisville City FC's 2024 third kit(Louisville City FC)

Having established a consistent winning tradition over the last decade, Louisville City FC unveiled a 2024 third kit that's an ode to continued unprecedented success.

The "Future Kit" pairs LouCity's traditional alternative jersey black with light blue, a color symbolizing ambition, advancement and a determination to keep pushing forward.

The kits, which are on sale now at LouSoccerStore.com and Lynn Family Stadium's team store, debut Saturday when City hosts Rhode Island FC for an 8 p.m. kickoff. Tickets are on sale now at LouCity.com/tickets or by calling (502) LOU-CITY.

LouCity's Future Kit follows the prior reveal of its away gold Past Kit and home purple Present Kit, each designed in recognition of the club's 10th anniversary season. This particular shade of blue has proven popular - and ensured a number of wins - when worn on City's goalkeeper kits in recent years.

So, what does this new kit symbolize? Since opening play in 2015, LouCity has gone on to become the USL Championship's most successful organization on and off the pitch.

The boys in purple remain the league's only team to win consecutive championships, accomplished in 2017 and 2018. They have also advanced to at least the Eastern Conference Final round of the playoffs each season, adding East titles in 2019 and 2022.

Elijah Wynder, the face of City's third kit rollout, was the first player in club history to move from a youth academy contract to a fully professional deal. Five others have followed in his footsteps, including his younger brother Josh, whose seven-figure transfer to Portugal's S.L. Benfica last year set a USL record that still stands.

LouCity plays to crowds of 10,000 a game at world-class Lynn Family Stadium and operates daily out of a soccer-specific facility, the Lynn Family Sports Vision & Training Center. It's all shared with Racing Louisville FC, a 2021 addition to the top-tier National Women's Soccer League, along with the clubs' nascent youth academies and charitable foundation.

So much came together so quick - and long may it continue.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.