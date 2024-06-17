El Dorado Hills SC's Santiago Peniche Honored as June Youth Coach of the Month

Republic FC continues its support of the region's youth soccer community by honoring another Youth Coach of the Month on the pitch at Heart Health Park. El Dorado Hills SC's Santiago Peniche was selected for the June honor, being recognized for his dedication to his players' on and off the pitch, and his personal improvement on the sidelines.

Peniche has been coaching youth soccer for eight seasons, with three coming with El Dorado Hills SC. Leading young players as a coach and mentor has been a rewarding experience, fueling his desire to continue to get better, and help his players do the same.

"I think the joy of seeing them grow and develop is the most rewarding thing," he said of his team's young players. "The smiles and the energy around them when they feel accomplished throughout a session, or a game is a very special feeling to me as a coach. Sharing that excitement is why I love what I do."

Santiago's commitment to his own improvement has also caught the eyes of EDHSC leadership. Earlier this year, he completed his U.S. Soccer C Coaching License, showcasing his determination to continuously improve and provide the best coaching experience he can.

"My favorite part about coaching is being able to give back to something that gave me so much," he said. "Sharing my passion for the game I love with the younger generations that share the same dream I once had."

Like the Coaches of the Month honored before him, Peniche's coaching has made an impact beyond the pitch. His compassion and willingness to extend his responsibilities past just practice and games has been noticed by parents, players, and club administrators alike throughout his time at El Dorado Hills. His genuine care and concern for his players' well-being set him apart, demonstrating his holistic approach to coaching that goes beyond the field.

"Creating good habits is one of the most important things for young players. Teaching them to be proactive, brave, encouraging and respectful of each other so that we can all grow together and enjoy the game. But it all come back to creating good habits that can translate to not only the field but how we approach our everyday life."

