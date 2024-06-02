San Antonio FC Blanks Memphis 901 FC 1-0

June 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio silenced the Western Conference's highest scoring side Saturday, defeating Memphis 901 FC 1-0 at Toyota Field.

The game's lone goal came off the foot of Juan Agudelo, smashing in a well-placed pass from Kameron Lacey to take the early lead in the 26th minute.

San Antonio went up a man in the 81st minute thanks a Memphis red card, but the visitors continued apply pressure to find an equalizer. Kendall McIntosh made a key double save in the final minutes of stoppage time to preserve the team's third clean sheet of the season.

Next Up

San Antonio FC renews its Copa Tejas rivalry with El Paso Locomotive FC Wednesday, June 5. Kickoff from Toyota Field is set for 8:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network. This season is presented by Toyota.

Scoring Summary

SA: Juan Agudelo (Assisted by Kameron Lacey) 26'

Postgame Notes:

SAFC moves to 4-3-5 on the season with 17 points, jumping to 4th place in the Western Conference.

San Antonio remains undefeated against Memphis all-time, now 3-0-0 against the new Western Conference foes. In three meetings, SAFC has outscored Memphis 9-2.

San Antonio hands Memphis its first loss since April 20, holding the team scoreless for just the second time this year.

SAFC pushes its unbeaten streak at Toyota Field to 16 straight matches.

Juan Agudelo becomes SAFC's leading scorer with three goals this season.

Kameron Lacey's second assist moves him into a tie with Agudelo for second-most on the team.

SAFC has scored first in nine of its 12 matches this season.

Goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh recorded four total saves in his first clean sheet for the club, while the defense blocked nine of 17 total shots from Memphis.

Attendance: 6,094

SAFC Starting XI: Kendall McIntosh, Bura, Kendall Burks, Mitchell Taintor (captain), Kevon Lambert, Shannon Gomez, Luke Haakenson, Jorge Hernandez, Machop Chol, Kameron Lacey (Jose Mulato 78'), Juan Agudelo

Substitutions Not Used: Eduardo Fernandez, Brandon Gongora, Hugo Mbongue, Gio Padilla, Landry Walker, Richard Windbichler

Disciplinary Summary:

SA: Yellow Card (Luke Haakenson) 16'

MEM: Yellow Card (Marlon Santos) 16'

SA: Yellow Card (Bura) 40'

SA: Yellow Card (Jorge Hernandez) 56'

SA: Yellow Card (Shannon Gomez) 61'

MEM: Yellow Card (Samuel Careaga) 71'

MEM: Yellow Card (Luiz Fernando Nascimento) 72'

MEM: Red Card (Nick Depuy) 81'

Quotes:

Head Coach Alen Marcina

(On the win...)

"I'm incredibly proud of the team's mentality over the course of 90-plus minutes to be so resilient with less than 60% of the roster available. It's a testament to the guys' character and testament to their fight and yeah, just really proud of them in the moment. They were very well organized, defended extremely well, and Kendall made some big time saves, but it was a total team effort, so all in all very pleased."

(On the team's third clean sheet...)

"Collective effort, outstanding. In the moment, Memphis is leading the Western Conference with most goals scored. Arguably right now, in the moment, Marlon [Santos] is probably the hottest attacker in the league, so to keep a clean sheet was incredibly challenging, but we're resilient and the guys deserve three points."

Goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh

(On the win...)

"I think that we've been preaching to just trust the process. These are the results that we expect, and these are the games that we need to win. I think that obviously, every time you get through a tough game, you feel kind of that relief but also happiness, and then at the same time, you feel more belief in our product and what we've been doing."

(On Memphis pushing after going down a man...)

"They definitely stepped up, and again, credit to them. They didn't fold when they went down a man but again, I think the quality of the boys in front of me really stood out and up a man, down a man, whatever it was, we were gonna bend, but we weren't gonna break tonight, and you could hear all the boys when they're making tackles screaming, celebrating each other's victories, one v. one duals, everything. The energy amongst the boys was great, and I think again, when we're out there, especially the back group and attackers that worked so hard today, Juan [Agudelo] does so much thankless running for us, so much thankless fighting. He was amazing, happy he got his goal. Just from the whole group, it was awesome."

(On moving on to El Paso on Wednesday...)

"Yeah, big energy. We need energy, and I think coming in, we're gonna have a bit of a different lineup, I'm assuming, just because of all the guys going to the international team, which again, congrats to them. I think that shows the quality of the boys in the locker room, but yeah, we got to bring that energy."

Forward Juan Agudelo

(On the win...)

"It was a big battle against a good opponent, a team that's in our conference, and it was a huge three points because we keep climbing the table with that one. Yeah, I'm very happy for the effort that the guys put in and especially staying undefeated at home when the fans come out because we hear 'em every time we run, and we need that all season."

(On his goal...)

"I think the training staff need a lot of credit for just how that goal played out. We were training that play nonstop all week. Shannon played a great ball; Kameron made a great run, sacrificed himself to pull out a center back out of position, and I actually told him I owe him if he hits on the post and I'm not there. It just feels good to have the same exact play that you've been training all week."

