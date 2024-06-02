Rowdies Hand Sacramento First Loss of 2024

June 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SACRAMENTO, CA - The Tampa Bay Rowdies handed Sacramento Republic FC their first defeat of the season on Saturday night at Heart Health Park, claiming a 1-0 victory over the last unbeaten team in the USL Championship. Midfielder Charlie Dennis notched his first goal of the 2024 campaign to lift the Rowdies to victory.

"We spoke about it before the game... about playing the way we want to play and dominating the game in possession and out of possession," said Rowdies Head Coach Robbie Neilson. "I thought we did that for long periods tonight. That was the most pleasing thing. Because if we want to go and try and win championships, you have to win away from home. We managed to do that tonight against one of, if not the, best west coast teams."

Sacramento nearly jumped out in front seven minutes into the match. Following a turnover in Tampa Bay's defensive half, Sacramento's Kieran Phillips charged forward into the box before centering a bouncing pass for Nick Ross, who was unmarked but sent his effort wide right of the goal.

Tampa Bay earned their best scoring chance of the opening half near the half hour mark. Forward Cal Jennings did well to shield a defender off of the ball as a pass from teammate Lewis Hilton came down in Sacramento's defensive half. After winning the ball, Jennings waited for Joshua Perez to join him in the attack and slipped a pass forward for him. Perez hit his shot with conviction but keeper Danny Vitiello was up to the task and denied him with a kick save.

The hosts looked for a go-ahead goal again as the match neared the halftime break. In the 44th minute, Phillips broke the defensive line on the right flank to penetrate the box. However, defender Eddie Munjoma and keeper Jordan Farr both swiftly moved in to shut down his angle. Farr made a stop on Phillips' initial attempt and then saved the follow up attempt after Phillips regained possession.

Farr had an important hand in Tampa Bay's eventual breakthrough goal only eight minutes into the second half. A hopeful pass from Sacramento's back line sailed through a crowd of players to roll toward the Rowdies keeper outside of his area and, with one touch, Farr sent the ball back up field. Sensing an opportunity, Dennis rushed in as Farr's delivery bounced right between the last defender and Vitiello way outside of the box. Dennis deftly controlled the ball with his chest, pushing past Vitiello to open up an open net for an easy tap-in finish.

Along the tally being Dennis' first of the year, it was also the first assist recorded by Farr in his professional career.

"Overall, I think it was a pretty complete performance," said Dennis. "We did everything the right way, moved the ball really well, didn't really let them grow into the game at all. Coming away from home and traveling across the country, yeah, I'm really proud of the boys. It was a good performance tonight."

Sacramento threw the kitchen sink at the Rowdies for the rest of the second half but were stymied the rest of the way. Tampa Bay were able to ride out the result fairly comfortably as Sacramento only managed to put one shot on frame in the second half. Meanwhile, the Rowdies finished the night having probed Sacramento's net with 10 shots on target. Saturday's result is Tampa Bay's third straight shutout victory and their fifth clean sheet on the season so far.

"I thought we managed the game really well," said Neilson. "You want to be a team that, yes, can score goals but you also have to, when it's one-nil, see the game out and kill it a wee bit. I thought we did that well. I don't think [Sacramento] really had many chances that caused us any problems."

Next up, the Rowdies remain out west to take on Oakland Roots SC on Saturday, June 8 at 10 pm ET.

