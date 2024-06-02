Republic FC Blanked by Tampa Bay Rowdies, 1-0

June 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Sacramento, Calif. - For the first time in 2024, Republic FC fell to its opponents and ended its 14-match unbeaten streak across all competitions. It would take a broken play in the second half to give the Tampa Bay Rowdies the only score of the night.

After a scoreless first half, Tampa Bay netted the game's lone goal eight minutes into the second half. Sacramento threatened throughout the night, but wasn't able to put one over the line before the final whistle sounded.

Nick Ross nearly gave Sacramento the advantage early on. A Damia Viader cross deflected to the Scotsman at the penalty spot as he advanced up the pitch, but his left-footed attempt went just wide of the right post, keeping things scoreless.

Tampa bay threatened at the 28-minute mark. The Rowdies Cal Jennings corralled a bouncing ball in the attacking third before dropping it off to Joshua Perez, but Danny Vitiello denied the chance from point-blank range - one of three saves from the reigning Golden Glove winner before the break.

Vitiello came up big again just after the intermission, denying another close-range chance. For the match, the New York native finished with a season-high eight saves.

The visitors pulled ahead moments later in the 53rd minute. After driving Tampa backwards, a searching swing of the foot sent a long ball over the top in a broken play giving Tampa the opportunity to take the lead.

After entering at the hour mark, service from Cristian Parano found the head of Trevor Amann in the penalty area. Parano tried his luck on the volley off a recycled set play ten minutes later, but was unable to crack the scoresheet.

Republic FC continues USL Championship play next Saturday from Seaside against regional rival Monterey Bay F.C. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. PT from Cardinale Stadium, the match be broadcast live in English and Spanish on Antenna TV 40.2 and streaming on FOX40.com, the FOX40 News mobile app and ESPN+.

Sacramento Republic FC 0 - 1 Tampa Bay Rowdies

USL Championship

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, California

June 1, 2024

Scoring Summary: SAC - None TBR - Charlie Dennis (Jordan Farr) 53'

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Aldair Sanchez (caution) 86' TBR - Aaron Guillen (caution) 90+7â²

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond (C), Jared Timmer, Shane Wiedt (Cristian Parano 58'), Conor Donovan, Jack Gurr (Aldair Sanchez 71'), Damia Viader (Jonathan Ricketts 71'), Luis Felipe, Nick Ross, Trevor Amann, Kieran Phillips (Rafael Jauregui 58')

Unused substitutes: Jared Mazzola, Chibi Ukaegbu, Blake Willey

Stats: Shots: 6, Shots on Goal: 3, Saves: 8, Fouls: 11, Corner Kicks: 1, Offsides: 1

Tampa Bay Rowdies: Jordan Farr, Eddie Munjoma (Freddy Kleeman 81'), Aaron Guillen (C), Hordan Doherty, Pacifique Niyongabire, Lewis Hilton, Blake Bodily (Zach Herivaux 90'), Danny Crisostomo, Joshua Perez, Cal Jennings (Leo Fernandes 77'), Charlie Dennis (Damian Rivera 77')

Unused Substitutes: Phil Breno, Joey Dezart

Stats: Shots: 20, Shots on Goal: 9, Saves: 3, Fouls: 12, Corner Kicks: 8, Offsides: 1

