OCSC Wins 3-1 Over Detroit City FC

June 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC defeated Detroit City FC 3-2 on Saturday, June 1 at Championship Stadium in Irvine, CA. The Black and Orange saw a complete team effort with goals coming from forward Thomas Amang, midfielder Kyle Scott, and Next Wave forward Bryce Jamison.

The visitors struck first in the 19th minute as midfielder Rhys Williams won a free kick in the attacking half of the pitch. Midfielder James Murphy took the ensuing free kick, sending one into the box to defender Stephen Carroll. Carroll headed one into the top right corner of the net, giving Detroit an early 1-0 lead.

OCSC had their first quality chance of the night in the 34th minute, when midfielder Brian Iloski found forward Ethan Zubak on the right wing. Zubak cut back on his left and fired a shot on target that was saved by Detroit City goalkeeper Nathan Steinwascher.

The County Boys found the equalizer in the 40th minute, as defender Andrew Fox sent in a beautiful ball over the top to Amang. Amang struck one with his right foot that deflected off a Detroit defender and rolled its way into the back of the net, tying the contest at 1-1.

Both teams went into the break even, each looking for a chance at the winner in the second half.

The Black and Orange claimed the lead in the 57th minute when defender Owen Lambe controlled the ball on the right side of the pitch. He played a square ball into the box that made its way to Kyle Scott after a brilliant dummy run from Cameron Dunbar. Scott connected first time with a rocket off his right foot and into the back of the net, giving OCSC a 2-1 lead.

However in the 65th minute, Detroit City FC was awarded a penalty after a foul in the box. Midfielder Abdoulaye Diop stepped up to take the penalty, converting a right-footed-shot into the bottom left corner of the net, leveling the contest at 2-2.

The County Boys fought back and found the match winner in the 78th minute. Amang forced a turnover in the attacking half pushing forward to the left side of the box. He found Jamison in the middle of the box, who cut back onto his right and sent The Champ into a frenzy with a banger off his right foot into the bottom left corner of the net, putting OCSC up 3-2.

The defense held strong up until the final whistle, giving the Black and Orange the 3-2 victory.

MILESTONES AND FACTS:

Forward Thomas Amang scored his fifth goal of the season tonight for OCSC, extending his team lead.

Midfielder Kyle Scott scored his first goal of the season, his first in an Orange County shirt.

Forward Bryce Jamison scored his first goal of the season.

Defender Ryan Flood made his OCSC debut tonight.

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

DET 1 1 2

OCSC 1 2 3

SCORING SUMMARY:

19' Stephen Carroll (DET)

40' Thomas Amang (OCSC)

57' Kyle Scott (OCSC)

67' Abdoulaye Diop - PK (DET)

78' Bryce Jamison (OCSC)

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

56' Kyle Scott

65' Andrew Fox

90+5' Thomas Amang

DETROIT CITY FC

8' Stephen Carroll

14' Devon Amoo-Mensah

90+3' Connor Rutz

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP:

Colin Shutler (GK); Owen Lambe, Ryan Flood, Andrew Fox, Markus Nakkim (C); Cameron Dunbar (Bryce Jamison 72'), Kyle Scott, Sofiane Djeffal (Seth Casiple 59'), Brian Iloski (Ashish Chattha 84'); Thomas Amang, Ethan Zubak

Unused subs: Duran Ferree (GK), Ryan Ayoub, Ben Barjolo, Marcus Lee, Nico Ruiz, Ben Norris

Head Coach: Morten Karlsen

Possession: 51% | Shots: 14 | Shots On Goal: 6 | Corners: 4 | Fouls: 13 | Offsides: 1 |

DETROIT CITY FC LINEUP:

Nathan Steinwascher (GK); Alex Villanueva (Matthew Sheldon 74'), Devon Amoo-Mensah, Stephen Carroll (C), Michael Bryant; Abdoulaye Diop, Maximiliano Rodriguez (Alistair Coote 62'), James Murphy (Connor Rutz 86'), Rhys Williams, Benjamin Morris; Victor Bezerra (Yazeed Matthews 62')

Unused subs: Carlos Saldaña (GK), Ryan Williams, Dominic Gasso

Head Coach: Danny Dichio

Possession: 49% | Shots: 16 | Shots On Goal: 4 | Corners: 4 | Fouls: 14 | Offsides: 1 |

Orange County SC vs. Detroit City FC

2024 USL Championship | Matchday 12

Date: June 1, 2024

Venue: Championship Stadium (Irvine, CA)

