Memphis 901 FC's Unbeaten Run Ends with 1-0 Loss to San Antonio FC

June 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio, TEXAS. - Memphis 901 FC's five-game unbeaten streak came to a close as they fell to San Antonio FC 1-0 on Saturday night at Toyota Field.

The Beale Street Boys lost their first match since April 20 in the tightly-contested road matchup.

901 FC recorded 17 shots and forced four saves but couldn't find the back of the net, marking just the third time the club has been shutout in 12 games this season.

Memphis returns to AutoZone Park on Saturday, June 8 to face Colorado Springs Switchback FC at 7:30 p.m. CT. The match kicks off a run of three home matches in seven days.

