San Antonio FC Acquires Midfielder Jesús Brígido on Loan from C.D. Guadalajara

August 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has acquired midfielder Jesús Brígido on loan from Chivas de Guadalajara, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We're excited to welcome Jesús to the team and grateful to Chivas for facilitating this loan, said SAFC Head Coach Alen Marcina. At such a young age, Jesús already has experience in Mexico's first and second divisions, as well as the Mexican Youth National Team. He's a dynamic midfielder who's comfortable playing between the lines and brings an attacking skill set that can unlock defenses. We're eager to see how he enhances our attacking options."

A native of Mexicali, Mexico, Brígido grew up playing in the Chivas academy, one of Mexico's premier youth systems. In 2021, he joined the club's reserve side CD Tapatío in Liga de Expansión MX, bagging 7 goals in 55 matches over two seasons and helping the squad secure the Clausura 2023 Championship. Following the season, Brígido went on to sign with Chivas and made his first team debut in July 2023. Since then, the 22-year-old has made 11 appearances across all competitions while also spending time with the U23 team.

Internationally, Brígido has made 9 caps for the Mexican U23 National Team, scoring in a friendly against the United States in October 2023.

San Antonio FC is back at home to host North Carolina FC Saturday, August 17. Kickoff from Toyota Field is set for 8:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+ and Bally Sports Southwest. This season is presented by Toyota.

