Louisville Triggers Buyout for Goodrum
August 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
After FC Tulsa rejected multiple transfer offers, Louisville City FC has triggered the contractual buyout clause for Phillip Goodrum, with player consent.
