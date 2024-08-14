Louisville Triggers Buyout for Goodrum

August 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

After FC Tulsa rejected multiple transfer offers, Louisville City FC has triggered the contractual buyout clause for Phillip Goodrum, with player consent.

