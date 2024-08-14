Louisville Triggers Buyout for Goodrum

Louisville Triggers Buyout for Goodrum

August 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release


After FC Tulsa rejected multiple transfer offers, Louisville City FC has triggered the contractual buyout clause for Phillip Goodrum, with player consent.
