LouCity Acquires Star Forward Goodrum in Transfer from FC Tulsa

August 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC made another high-profile addition to its roster by landing forward Phillip Goodrum on a paid transfer from FC Tulsa, the clubs announced Wednesday.

Goodrum, whose FC Tulsa contract contained a release clause allowing for this move, in turn signed a multi-year LouCity deal. He'll be available for selection Saturday as City hosts the Charleston Battery for an 8 p.m. kickoff at Lynn Family Stadium.

The 27-year-old is a proven goal scorer who hit the back of the net a club-record 21 times in 2022 at Memphis 901 FC, earning USL Championship All-League First Team honors. After a midseason trade to FC Tulsa in 2023, Goodrum also went on to lead that team in scoring with another 12 goals.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Louisville City for the rest of the season and years to come," Goodrum said. "After being around the USL for a while, it is clear that Louisville is the premier club in the league, and when they came calling I felt the match would be perfect. The players and staff have already been very welcoming, and that's something that I really appreciate amongst the chaos of a midseason transfer. I'm looking forward to pushing forward with this group and seeing if we can end this season with some silverware!"

From Nashville, Goodrum first entered the USL Championship in 2020 with Atlanta United months after the club selected him 75th overall in the MLS SuperDraft out of UNC Wilmington. Collegiately, he helped the Seahawks to NCAA tournament appearances in 2017 and 2018, plus won a regular season conference title as a senior in 2019.

Goodrum has terrorized opposing defenses since emerging as a top scorer across the league. That includes when the fiery forward headed in a winning goal against LouCity at Lynn Family Stadium back on May 24, 2023, just two days after his trade to FC Tulsa.

"We are happy to welcome Phil to Louisville City," said coach Danny Cruz. "When you look at his track record of scoring goals, but more importantly his consistent work ethic, we feel his mentality matches that of our group. This season we have lost a couple players higher up the field due to some difficult injuries, and we felt it was important to acquire another player that would fit in well with the culture and represent our community with pride.

"Phil is a player who leaves everything on the field no matter what the scoreline is, and I know that he will do everything he can to help us achieve our goals. We are looking forward to getting him here and acclimated with the group."

Goodrum will add depth along a LouCity front line that last month lost Jorge Gonzalez to a season-ending injury and awaits the return of veteran forward Brian Ownby.

He also continues a strong recent record of recruitment for the club, which leading into the 2024 season signed reigning USL Championship Defender of the Year Arturo Ordóñez and All-League First Team midfielder Taylor Davila.

"Phil is a player who we have admired for a long time, and we are very excited to sign him," said LouCity's president, James O'Connor. "I'd like to thank our chairman, John Neace, and our whole ownership group for their continued backing to make deals like this happen. By combining stellar fan support, top facilities and a winning tradition, we continue to show that Louisville is a destination for the league's best players."

Goodrum could debut on a big stage Saturday. LouCity-Charleston marks "Fill the Fam" night, with more than 11,500 tickets already sold. Fans can get tickets at LouCity.com/FilltheFam.

