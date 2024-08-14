Memphis 901 FC Takes Down Miami FC 5-1 on the Road

August 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami, Fla. - Memphis 901 FC grabbed a road victory with a 5-1 rout of Miami FC on Wednesday night at Pitbull Stadium, matching the club record for goals scored in a match for the second time this season.

The Beale Street Boys rallied to even the score with an early goal in the 15th minute and poured in four more goals in the final ten minutes of the match.

Dylan Borczak found the equalizer in the first half on a striding header inside the box. Panos Armenakas grabbed his first assist as a Beale Street Boy on a strong cross, picking out Borczak for his third goal of the year.

The score remained even until the 80th minute as Bruno Lapa put Noe Meza through with only the keeper to beat. Meza's shot hit the crossbar and rebounded off a Miami defender into the next for an official own goal.

Meza returned five minutes later to put pressure on the Miami goalkeeper for an error that gave Pickering an open net and third goal of the season.

Samuel Careaga grabbed a goal in his second consecutive match during stoppage time before Alvaro Quezada found the back of the net for the first time this season thanks to a through pass from Bruno Lapa.

901 FC moved to 10-9-5 with the victory, sitting at No. 4 in the Western Conference with 10 matches to play in the regular season.

Memphis 901 FC returns to AutoZone Park on Saturday, August 17 to host FC Tulsa at 7:30 p.m. CT.

