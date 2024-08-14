New Mexico United Storms Back to Claim Point vs Tulsa

August 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United stormed back to claim a point in their home match against FC Tulsa on Wednesday night. United scored first but trailed 1-3 at halftime, following two Tulsa goals late in the first half. Harry Swartz was the catalyst for the Black & Yellow's second have return to form, as his brace made all the difference, as the two teams split in the points in Albuquerque.

United came out of the gates firing in this one, as the first registered shot of the match found the back of the net. Jacobo Reyes fired from about 25 yards out on the right foot, past a diving Johan Penaranda in the third minute for a 1-0 lead. Tulsa would equalize through the head of former United center back Alexis Souahy. The France-native scored his second goal of the season in the 15th minute, and then gave Tulsa the lead in the 44th, for the first multi-goal match of his career.

Just before the break, the Tulsa lead ballooned to 1-3, as Diogo Pacheco slotted home in the third minute of first half stoppage.

For the second straight match, Eric Quill's men stepped up in a major way in the second half. Swartz and Sergio Rivas were subbed on at halftime and made an immediate impact. Reyes, most notably, through a thunderbolt goal in the 50th minute to bring New Mexico within one.

Fourteen minutes later, it was Swartz again, who scored his third goal in the last two matches to equalize. As time wound down, Mukwelle Akale made his way through on goal, and fired a laser on-frame. An unbelievable save from Penaranda ensured that the two teams would share the spoils.

