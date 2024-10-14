San Antonio Announces Open Tryout
October 14, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
San Antonio Gunslingers News Release
The San Antonio Gunslingers are excited to host tryouts where you'll have the opportunity to showcase your abilities in front of Head Coach Tom Menas and the rest of the coaching staff.
Tryout Details:
Date: November 23rd, 2024
Location: Gunslingers Nation
9450 NE Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78219
Time:
Registration: 8:15 AM
Tryouts Begin: 9:00 AM
Lunch: 12:00 PM
Registration Fee: $75 (or $85 if paid on the day of)
What to Expect:
The tryouts will include:
40-yard dash
Timed cone drills
Broad jump
Vertical jump
WR vs. DB one-on-one
Offensive and defensive one-on-one
Sled and bag drills
And more
The Gunslingers are seeking players for all positions, including kicker.
Important Notes:
Please wear AstroTurf-friendly footwear (no cleats). They will provide a 2025 tryouts jersey, water during the event, and lunch after the tryouts.
Players can register now at https://bit.ly/4f4CrzX
• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...
Indoor Football League Stories from October 14, 2024
- Fishers Announce Inaugural Open Tryout - Fishers Freight
- San Antonio Announces Open Tryout - San Antonio Gunslingers
- IFL Sets Open Tryouts - IFL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Antonio Gunslingers Stories
- San Antonio Announces Open Tryout
- Sam Castronova Earns 2024 Offensive Player of the Year
- Gunslingers Squeak Past Sugar Skulls for Week 18 Victory
- Gunslingers Complete Season Sweep of Pirates Following 58-55 Victory
- Castronova Shines in Gunslingers' Victory against Massachusetts