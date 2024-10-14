San Antonio Announces Open Tryout

October 14, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

San Antonio Gunslingers News Release







The San Antonio Gunslingers are excited to host tryouts where you'll have the opportunity to showcase your abilities in front of Head Coach Tom Menas and the rest of the coaching staff.

Tryout Details:

Date: November 23rd, 2024

Location: Gunslingers Nation

9450 NE Loop 410

San Antonio, TX 78219

Time:

Registration: 8:15 AM

Tryouts Begin: 9:00 AM

Lunch: 12:00 PM

Registration Fee: $75 (or $85 if paid on the day of)

What to Expect:

The tryouts will include:

40-yard dash

Timed cone drills

Broad jump

Vertical jump

WR vs. DB one-on-one

Offensive and defensive one-on-one

Sled and bag drills

And more

The Gunslingers are seeking players for all positions, including kicker.

Important Notes:

Please wear AstroTurf-friendly footwear (no cleats). They will provide a 2025 tryouts jersey, water during the event, and lunch after the tryouts.

Players can register now at https://bit.ly/4f4CrzX

