IFL Sets Open Tryouts

October 14, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







The free agency frenzy is in full swing, but that's not the only way teams are building their rosters for the upcoming season. It's also the time of year when aspiring athletes have a chance to prove they have what it takes to join an Indoor Football League (IFL) team.

Across the league, IFL teams are hosting open tryouts, providing players an opportunity to showcase their talent in front of coaches and scouts. Whether you're a seasoned football player looking for a new challenge or a rising star ready to make your mark, these tryouts are your shot to impress and earn a coveted spot on an IFL roster.

What to Expect at Tryouts

At these tryouts, players will go through a series of combine-style tests, including speed drills, agility drills, and position-specific workouts. Some teams may also include live scrimmages to evaluate how players perform in real game situations. It's an intense process, designed to find the best talent ready to compete at the professional indoor level.

Upcoming Tryouts

Check out the list of upcoming open tryouts across the IFL:

Vegas Knight Hawks - October 26, 2024, 11 AM - 2:30 PM (Registration at 10:30 AM), Heritage Park (Turf Field 13), 300 S Racetrack RD, Henderson, NV 89015.

Tulsa Oilers - November 16, 2024, 11:30 AM, Titan Main Sports Complex Titan Sports Performance Center 101 East 81st Street South, Tulsa, OK 74132.

Jacksonville Sharks - November 23, 2024, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM (Registration begins at 8:00 AM), Jaguars Flex Field, 1 Daily's Place, Jacksonville, FL 32202.

Don't miss your chance to step onto the field and show the IFL coaches what you're made of. These open tryouts are open to athletes of all positions, and many of the league's standout players were discovered at similar events in the past.

Ready to Take the Next Step?

If you think you've got what it takes, now is the time to take action. Visit individual team websites or social media pages for more details on registration, fees, and eligibility requirements.

This is your opportunity to go from the stands to the field. Who knows-you could be the next breakout star of the IFL.

