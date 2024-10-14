Fishers Announce Inaugural Open Tryout

October 14, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







The Fishers Freight will hold their inaugural open tryouts on November 2 at Hamilton Southeastern High School. This is an exciting opportunity for unsigned players to demonstrate their abilities and compete for a potential contract with the team. The tryouts are open to anyone interested in joining the Freight roster.

Key Details:

Date: November 2, 2024

Location: Hamilton Southeastern High School, 12499 Olio Rd, Fishers, IN 46037

Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM (Registration starts at 8:30 AM)

Cost: $65 in advance, $75 on the day of (includes a Freight t-shirt)

All positions are welcome to try out. Players can register now at https://bit.ly/3zZ6n1y .

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from October 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.