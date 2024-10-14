Fishers Announce Inaugural Open Tryout
October 14, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Fishers Freight News Release
The Fishers Freight will hold their inaugural open tryouts on November 2 at Hamilton Southeastern High School. This is an exciting opportunity for unsigned players to demonstrate their abilities and compete for a potential contract with the team. The tryouts are open to anyone interested in joining the Freight roster.
Key Details:
Date: November 2, 2024
Location: Hamilton Southeastern High School, 12499 Olio Rd, Fishers, IN 46037
Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM (Registration starts at 8:30 AM)
Cost: $65 in advance, $75 on the day of (includes a Freight t-shirt)
All positions are welcome to try out. Players can register now at https://bit.ly/3zZ6n1y .
