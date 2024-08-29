Samuel Aldegheri Called Up To Los Angeles Angels

August 29, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, ALABAMA - The Los Angeles Angels have called up left-handed pitcher Samuel Aldegheri to the major league roster on Thursday.

Aldegheri is expected to start on Friday for his major league debut against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium.

Upon doing so, Aldegheri will make history as the first pitcher born and raised in Italy to play in the MLB.

The Angels acquired Aldegheri via a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies alongside George Klassen for right-handed pitcher Carlos Estévez on July 27.

Aldegheri was assigned directly to Rocket City where he made four starts and finished with an 0-2 record and a 5.19 ERA. The lefty struck out 25 batters in 17.1 innings pitched.

Upon making his major league debut, Aldegheri will become the 32nd Trash Pandas player to make their major league debut and fourth during the 2024 season. Aldegheri will be joined by Trash Pandas teammate Caden Dana who will make his debut on Sunday.

Rocket City Trash Pandas Roster Moves - August 29, 2024

LHP Samuel Aldegheri called up to Los Angeles Angels from Double-A Rocket City

