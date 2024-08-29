Wahoos Outslug M-Braves on Thursday Night

August 29, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos used a five-run sixth inning and smashed three home runs to take game three of the six-game set on Thursday night 8-7 at Blue Wahoos Stadium. In a series dominated by pitching, Mississippi out-hit the Blue Wahoos 13-8 but came up short on the scoreboard.

Cade Bunnell started the offense and blasted his first home run of the season with two outs in the top of the second inning to give the M-Braves (27-27, 58-64) a 1-0 lead. Geraldo Quintero reached on a fielder's choice in the fourth inning, stole second base, and scored on a two-base throwing error to increase the lead to 2-0.

M-Braves' knuckleballer David Fletcher pitched around traffic in the first and third innings, then gave up a solo home run to Jared Serna to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning to make it 2-1.

Mississippi's offense seemed to put away the Wahoos with a three-run fifth inning that was capped off by a two-run single from Ethan Workinger. David McCabe added a double in the inning, and Workinger scored the fifth run of the game on an Evan Fitterer wild pitch, and it was 5-1.

Pensacola (26-27, 64-57) had other plans. The Blue Wahoos sent nine batters to the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning and ran Fletcher from the game after a solo homer by Nathan Martorella, then a three-run home run by Joe Mack tied the game at 5-5. Fletcher ended his 15th start by giving up five runs on four hits with four walks and one strikeout in 5+ innings. Trey Riley (L, 1-6) relieved Fletcher and gave up a run on three hits to cap their five-run inning, and Pensacola led 6-5.

The Wahoos extended their lead to 8-5 in the seventh inning. Ryan Bourassa made his Double-A debut, walked the first two batters, then surrendered a double to Serna. He walked Johnny Olmstead later in the inning with the bases loaded.

The M-Braves didn't go down quietly, grabbing a run in the eighth on a Sebastian Rivero RBI double and then a two-out RBI double in the ninth from Cody Milligan.

Yolbert Sanchez logged his 10th multi-hit game in his last 16 by going 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. Quintero scored two runs and was 2-for-4 with a walk. Cal Conley was 1-for-5 but swiped two bases, pushing his career-high total to 39 steals this season.

Game four of the six-game series in Pensacola is on Friday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm with RHP Ian Mejia (7-6, 3.53) starting for the M-Braves against RHP Jacob Miller (1-0, 2.84) going for the Wahoos. Coverage begins at 5:50 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

The final homestand is September 3-8 against the Tennessee Smokies at Trustmark Park. The historic final homestand will include a Mystery Giveaway on Friday, September 6, featuring bobbleheads and other collector's items. Saturday, September 7, is the final Post-Game Fireworks Show, and on Sunday, September 8, the first 1,000 fans will get Mississippi Braves Collectors Coin, commemorating the Farewell Season of Mississippi Braves baseball. Before the final home game, fans can come onto the field and take photos with M-Braves players and coaches. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting mississippibraves.com or calling the box office at 888-BRAVES4 to book their group.

