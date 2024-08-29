Biscuits Pull Away with Late Homer, Shuckers Fall 7-4

BILOXI, MS - A late two-run home run and two scoreless innings from the bullpen helped the Montgomery Biscuits (71-52, 31-23) overcome a late threat from the Biloxi Shuckers (59-61, 29-24) in a 7-4 Shuckers' loss at Keesler Federal Park on Thursday night. Despite the loss, the Shuckers still maintain a 2.5-game lead over the Mississippi Braves for the final playoff spot in the South Division with 16 games remaining.

The Biscuits struck first off Shuckers' starter Nick Merkel, making his first start since 2022, with an RBI single from Carson Williams three batters in. In the second, a single from Jalen Battles brought Ricardo Genovés home from second, making it 2-0. After Biscuits' starter Yoniel Curet retired eight straight to start the day, including six straight strikeouts, the Shuckers cut the deficit in half with three walks to load the bases and an RBI hit-by-pitch from Darrien Miller. The hit-by-pitch was Miller's 28th of the season, extending his Shuckers' single-season record. In the fourth, the Shuckers tallied their first hit of the day with a line-drive double to right-center from Ernesto Martinez Jr. Zavier Warren brought him in two batters later and tied the game at two with a sacrifice fly to center.

In the fifth, the Biscuits retook the lead with a three-run home run from Carson Williams, making it 5-2. Ernesto Martinez Jr. struck again in the sixth with a two-RBI double to the wall in left, making it 5-4. The Biscuits struck one final time in the eighth with a two-run home run from Willy Vasquez, making it 7-4. The Shuckers brought the tying run to the plate in the eighth and ninth innings, but Austin Vernon and Haden Erbe kept the Shuckers off the board. After retiring three straight in the ninth after entering with two on and no outs, Erbe earned his first save of the season. Antonio Menendez (5-3) earned the win for the Biscuits while Kaleb Bowman (5-2) took the loss for the Shuckers.

The series continues on Friday with K.C. Hunt (0-2, 3.31) scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Duncan Davitt (2-3, 3.68) for the Biscuits. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Keesler Federal Park. Fans can join the Shuckers for the best fireworks show on the Coast with Fireworks Friday at the ballpark. Fireworks will begin shortly after the final out is recorded. Kids Run the Bases presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi will follow fireworks. The Shuckers will celebrate and honor first responders with First Responders Night presented by Pafford EMS. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

